"Christmas came early for Muay Thai fans" - Fans are loving the action lined up for ONE 157

ONE Championship has a stunning treat lined up for Muay Thai fans. The ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix starts at ONE 157. The May 20 event will feature seven bouts of world-class Muay Thai, of which two are title fights.

ONE Championship announced the event on its Instagram handle.

"A Muay Thai extravaganza goes down at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot! ✅ ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title ✅ ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title ✅ ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix"

Predictably, this Muay Thai event lit up the fans of the sport. In the comments section, they responded with massive positivity.

Muay Thai at ONE 157

ONE 157 will be a major event for Muay Thai. There are two title fights to look forward to, in addition to the Grand Prix tournament.

The headlining fight will be for the ONE Muay Thai featherweight championship. Reigning and defending champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee from Thailand will put it all on the line against France's Jimmy Vienot.

Petchmorakot has defended his ONE title twice already. He has an impressive resume, having won titles in the Lumpinee Stadium. Vienot is also a Lumpinee Stadium champion besides being a champion in European Muay Thai competitions.

The ONE Muay Thai strawweight championship will also be on the line with defending champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai pitted against Italy's Joseph Lasiri. Prajanchai is a multi-time stadium champion in Muay Thai and has had nearly 400 bouts in his career. The challenger, Lasiri, has won Muay Thai titles all over Europe and in WBC.

The Muay Thai Grand Prix features many great fighters and fights. ONE flyweight titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon will meet Jacob Smith of England. Perpetual challenger Jonathan Haggerty will face off against Brazil's Walter Goncalves. Thai champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will fight the Japanese power-kicker Taiki Naito. Savvas Michael, of Cyprus, faces Amir Naseri. Furthermore, Panpayak Jitmuangnon faces Mexico's Josue Cruz.

No doubt, ONE 157 on May 20 will truly be a celebration of Muay Thai for ONE Championship.

