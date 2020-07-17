Superlek Kiatmoo9 in high spirits ahead of incredible seventh clash with rival Panpayak Jitmuangnon

It’s not uncommon to see two Thai warriors face each other on multiple instances in their careers. But Muay Thai rivals Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon are getting ready to climb through the ring ropes opposite each other for an incredible seventh time.

The two are set to lock horns on Friday, 31 July at home in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE: NO SURRENDER, a live global broadcast, closed-door, audience-free event. ONE Championship recently announced the resumption of its flagship event schedule, with multiple dates pegged until the end of the year.

Superlek is motivated to add to his lone victory over Panpayak, and promises to showcase a much-improved skill set by the time the two face each other across the ONE Championship ring.

“Me and him have competed against each other multiple times. We know each other very well. I’m just focused on improving my skills,” said Superlek.

“He’s got a great left kick, and left punches which I think is his biggest strength. He’s also taller than me, too. We’ll see how it goes on fight night.”

All six bouts between Superlek and Panpayak have gone to a judges’ decision, so neither man has been able to notch a conclusive victory over the other. It’s a distinction that Superlek wants to earn come event night.

The 24-year-old star, however, knows the kind of challenge he’s up against, and recognizes Panpayak as a legitimate threat. As such, Superlek is hardly taking his opponent lightly, and is working hard in the gym to plug any perceivable holes in his game.

“He’s one of the best fighters in this weight class. It’s definitely not easy going to war with him. Of course, I’m getting myself a hundred percent ready. I’m focused on my weaknesses, and I want to show my improvement in this fight,” said Superlek.

“All I can do is try my best, whatever the result of the fight. I always come for the victory.”

ONE: NO SURRENDER is ONE Championship’s first live event since February. The promotion deliberated carefully on safety protocols necessary, and made the adjustments to its operations.

The main event features a rubber match between reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, and the challenger, former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion “The Baby Shark” Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

In the evening’s co-main event, defending ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will put his World Title on the line against legendary “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex.

Also on the card is a ONE Super Series Kickboxing Super-Bout between striking superstars Superbon Banchamek and “The Killer Kid” Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex will also see action in a mixed martial arts contest against promotional newcomer, Sunisa Srisen.