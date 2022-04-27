"I think she's afraid" - Anissa Meksen puts Janet Todd on blast

Anissa Meksen pulled no punches in calling out ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

In an interview with South China Morning Post’s Nic Atkin, Meksen said the reason why a fight has yet to be made is that Todd is scared of facing her inside the circle.

Meksen, a multi-time world champion in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, said she’s ready to take on Todd whenever and wherever. She said she’s done her part and it’s up to Todd to accept her challenge.

Anissa Meksen said:

“I think she’s afraid. I want this fight, you know. I hope ONE Championship makes this fight soon.”

Todd has reigned over the division since February 2020 when she beat Stamp Fairtex for the strap. She has since defended the belt twice against Alma Juniku and Anne Line Hogstad in 2021.

Meksen, meanwhile, dominated her first two opponents in ONE Championship. She first knocked out Cristina Morales in September 2021 before putting on a clinic against Marie Ruumet last weekend at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

‘C18’ even flirted with the idea of becoming an interim champion if Todd plans to fight ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodriguez in a title unification match.

Meksen also suggested that Todd should vacate the strap if she doesn’t have any plans to defend it.

“Of course [I can be an interim champion], but if she doesn’t want [to fight me] then she can vacate the belt. Why does she want to push this fight [against Rodriguez]? She’s escaping, simply put.”

Check out the full interview below:

Anissa Meksen offers support to Marie Ruumet

Meksen has an incredible record of 102-5 and has won titles in Glory, WBC Muay Thai, and Kunlun, among others. The French-Algerian star said it’s rare that she will talk to her opponents.

Against Ruumet, however, Anissa Meksen had to deviate from her rule.

Meksen went on a relentless barrage in her fight against Ruumet. The 22-year-old Estonian broke down in tears during the match.

The 34-year-old veteran said she couldn’t enjoy her victory like her previous ones and had to immediately console Ruumet after taking the unanimous decision win.

“When the fight was finished, I felt a bit bad. It’s not like a victory for me, I don’t know why but my heart was broken. I just gave her some advice. I told her, ‘Train hard, you’re brave and strong.’ Of course [she’ll have a big future]. She’s brave, strong, and has all the tools to succeed.”

