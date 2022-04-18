"A fight is a fight for me" - Anissa Meksen not worried about competing in Muay Thai again for the first time in five years

Anissa Meksen has primarily competed in kickboxing over the past few years, but she remains confident that she can easily adjust when she competes in Muay Thai again in her next matchup.

Meksen is scheduled to return on Friday, April 22, on the lead card of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. The top pound-for-pound female striker in the world will take on a rising talent in Marie Ruumet in a ONE Super Series atomweight Muay Thai matchup.

Meksen, who previously held titles in Muay Thai, is eager to get right back in action even if it means fighting outside of kickboxing. In an interview with ONE Championship, the French-Algerian striker shared that she’s ready to compete in any discipline.

“It doesn’t matter, [a] fight is [a] fight for me. Kickboxing, Muay Thai, boxing - is [just a] fight. I don’t care. I’m ready to fight everybody [in] every discipline.”

Ruumet owns 31 wins to her name and made a strong impression in her main roster debut against Little Tiger in their August 2020 encounter.

Anissa Meksen is not too familiar with her upcoming opponent but doesn’t see any problems heading into their matchup.

“I don’t know her but she’s strong, she has a good elbow. But I’m more experienced than her so let’s see what happens on April 22."

Meksen claimed that she will look for a quick finish against ‘Snow Leopard’ when they lock horns.

“My goal is to finish the fight, of course. [If it finishes in the] first round, it would be good.”

Anissa Meksen looking ahead to a matchup with Janet Todd

Anissa Meksen has made no secret of her desire to challenge Janet Todd for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title. In November, she called out Todd on Instagram, saying that the division’s queen is “scared” to face her.

Todd has since said that if there’s an offer for a fight, she’s ready to take it. Meksen is aware that ‘JT’ is willing to fight, so she’s aiming to call her out again after she takes care of business with Ruumet. She further told ONE Championship:

“I don’t know what’s happened with her but I’m ready to face her. I signed with ONE Championship for the [opportunity to claim the] belt, so [in my] next one I really really want to face her for the title in kickboxing,” Meksen claimed. “She said she’s not afraid of me, [so] let’s go, let’s do it!”

Edited by C. Naik