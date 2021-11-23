“If Janet Todd is still scared, I’m ready to face anybody” - kickboxing superstar Anissa Meksen is itching for a return to action

Anissa Meksen can’t wait any longer for her second fight under the ONE Super Series banner.

The French athlete, who joined ONE Championship earlier this year, believes she deserves an immediate world title shot following her spectacular second-round TKO victory over Cristina Morales at ONE: Empower last September. Anissa Meksen is widely considered the pound-for-pound best female fighter in the sport today.

However, months have passed and there has been no indication as to when Anissa Meksen will fight again, let alone get a shot at Janet Todd’s ONE atomweight kickboxing world title. This has left her incredibly impatient.

Anissa Meksen decided Instagram would be a great place for her to vent out her frustration. The 33-year-old fighter posted two pictures of herself in a recent post. In the second image, Anissa Meksen is seen donning a shirt with a clear and concise message, “The Champ Is Here!”

In the caption, Anissa Meksen wrote:

“ONE championship, I’m ready to fight at 52 KG and also at 56.7 KG! Kickboxing or Muay Thai, doesn’t matter! If Janet Todd @jmcoakle still scared and still not available, I’m ready to face anybody! All my life is dedicated to fight, just let me do what I was born for! I’m tired to wait for an opportunity, please let me fight.”

Anissa Meksen enjoyed a dominant debut in ONE Championship and that has given her reason to believe that she warrants an immediate title opportunity against Todd, the division’s reigning champion.

Based on Anissa Meksen’s Instagram post, the No.4-ranked fighter in the women’s atomweight kickboxing division even suggested that she was willing to swap disciplines to have another chance to compete on the global stage.

“If I want to be the best in the world, that’s somebody that I should definitely fight” - Janet Todd wants Anissa Meksen fight

In an interview with ONE Championship, long before Anissa Meksen penned her contract, reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet ‘JT’ Todd had already made her desire to face off against the Frenchwoman known.

Todd is aware Anissa Meksen is not an average competitor. The Tiger Muay Thai star possesses a 101-5 professional record, with 33 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Needless to say, Anissa Meksen’s trophy cabinet is stacked with six kickboxing and Muay Thai world championship titles.

‘JT’ understands the level of competition Anissa Meksen brings to the Circle and she would love to test herself against the French star. She told ONE in June this year:

“She [Meksen] definitely has a reputation and was at the top at GLORY. If I want to be the best in the world, that’s somebody that I should definitely fight. So I think any fight with her would be good – whether it’s in [a] Grand Prix or whether it’s defending the kickboxing title or [fighting for an] interim Muay Thai belt.”

Maybe Anissa Meksen will get her chance after all. Both fighters seem more than willing to trade leather, but only time will tell when these two atomweight fighters climb into the Circle and square off. It’s definitely one of the most anticipated fights under ONE Super Series.

Edited by Harvey Leonard