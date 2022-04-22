Anissa Meksen dominates Marie Ruumet en route to unanimous decision win at ONE 156

Anissa Meksen put on a striking clinic and dominated Marie Ruumet to take a unanimous decision win on Friday. The pair collided in a ONE Super Series atomweight Muay Thai match at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Meksen was relentless from the start of the match and immediately put the pressure on Ruumet.

Working the cage to her advantage, Meksen launched an onslaught of strikes, while Ruumet barely landed any of her own. Meksen even scored her first knockdown of the match when she landed a cracking left hook near the end of the first round.

The second frame didn’t give Ruumet any reprieve from Meksen’s barrage. The French-Algerian star continued her charge and blasted the young Estonian with combinations throughout the round.

Meksen eventually got her second knockdown of the fight in the third round, while the most Ruumet could do was launch a few counter-body kicks.

Anissa Meksen wants Janet Todd next

During her post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Meksen bared that she had to comfort Ruumet, who fell into tears right after the bout. After extending her legendary record to 102-5, the multi-time world champion said:

“She was very good, and she cried [after the match]. Then she touched me and I don’t want to [get a] finish to this fight and I pray all the time for my opponent to stay safe."

With her second win in ONE Championship in the bag, Meksen made sure to call out ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd. Meksen has won titles in Glory, WBC Muay Thai, and Kunlun, among others, and she wants that ONE Championship gold next.

“I want Janet, I’m ready for her, I’m waiting for her. Please, I want Janet Todd for the title shot in kickboxing, please. Put the belt on the table now, I’ve been waiting for a long time [for that fight].”

Only time will tell as to whether or not Anissa Meksen has earned a crack at gold. Either way, her victory at ONE 156 has certainly aided her ambitions.

Edited by Harvey Leonard