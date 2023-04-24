5 most controversial FaZe Clan members

Arguably one of the most popular esports organizations in North America, FaZe Clan is a global powerhouse when it comes to the world of entertainment and professional esports, boasting an impressive roster of talent from all over the world in a number of popular titles like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Halo Infinite, Valorant, Fortnite Battle Royale, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

FaZe clan has come a long way since their humble origins in 2010, when they started out as a group of CoD players focused on trick shots. Despite their impressive CS: GO roster that recently won the ESL Pro League Season 17 and the Intel Grand Slam Season 4, ever since going public, the clan seems to be in troubled waters. Former members came forth with more allegations against the esports company regarding its unfair practices and not caring about its members and co-owners.

Despite its massive success over the past 13 years or so, the group has always been plagued by controversy, particularly regarding the actions of its members, with many facing accusations of fraud, racism, crypto scams, and other forms of misconduct.

Although the organization has taken steps to address these issues, the controversies surrounding its members have continued to affect its reputation. From crypto scams to hacking live on stream, here are five of the more problematic members of the now-disgraced clan.

Identifying the five most controversial FaZe Clan members

1) Jarvis Kaye (Jarvis)

Starting off this list is none other than "Jarvis" Khattri. The 21-year-old made headlines after he was banned from playing Fortnite in late 2019 for openly playing with cheats, notably aimbots, while he was livestreaming. Despite being banned for life from playing Epic Games' popular battle royale, Jarvis announced he would be returning to Fortnite nearly a year after his ban.

Epic never lifted his ban, and as a result, Jarvis was forced to play while hiding his details. However, after he accidentally leaked his username while adjusting his settings, Jarvis was kicked and subsequently banned again. The Content Creator-turned-boxer was also a part of the SaveTheKids Crypto Scam, which led to him being suspended from the clan.

2) Turner Tenney (Tfue)

Once hailed as the next big star of the clan, Turner "Tfue" quickly rose through the ranks of Fortnite and was even considered to be the best player by a large part of the community. After quite a few successful stints in various Fortnite tournaments, Tfue became one of the leading Fortnite streamers in the world. However, everything was not as cheerful as it seemed.

In 2019, Tfue filed a lawsuit against FaZe for exploiting him and taking up to 80% of his earnings which prompted him to ask for the existing contract to be terminated. This was followed up by clips of Tfue using racial and homophobic slurs going viral across social media, which led to him being banned by Twitch and Epic Games, respectively.

3) FaZe Cented

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan FaZe is constantly evolving and we expect our members to do the same.



Cented is permanently removed from FaZe due to his use of hate speech. We, and the gaming community at large can’t tolerate discriminatory language any longer. FaZe is constantly evolving and we expect our members to do the same.Cented is permanently removed from FaZe due to his use of hate speech. We, and the gaming community at large can’t tolerate discriminatory language any longer.

Evan Baron, better known by his online alias "Cented," was another prominent member of FaZe Clan who was quickly booted off the team after he was clipped on stream using racial slurs and epithets.

In July 2022, the clan tweeted that Cented was permanently removed after being a part of the roster since March 2021. Cented had a number of good placements in Fortnite tournaments, with an 11th-place finish in the Fortnite World Cup and impressive total earnings of over $300,000.

cented 🇨🇦 @Cented7 I’m sorry guys. No longer with FaZe, mutually parted ways with them, I made a mistake and theres no excuses, will only try and do better I’m sorry guys. No longer with FaZe, mutually parted ways with them, I made a mistake and theres no excuses, will only try and do better

4) Ricky Banks (Banks)

Richard "Ricky" Bengston, popularly known as Banks, is the co-owner and founder of the FaZe clan. Banks has played a pivotal role in building the clan, for which he even stopped making content and transitioned solely towards recruiting talent/employees for the organization. Hailing from the infamous CoD lobby days, Banks has had a controversial career, with numerous scandals and controversies surrounding his personal life.

Banks has been accused of assaulting multiple women, including his then-girlfriend Alyssa Violet, promoting illegal gambling websites on his social media accounts, and wilful destruction of property. Apart from this, there are also clips of Banks using the n-word on multiple occasions.

5) Daniel Walsh

Daniel "Dubs" is a professional Fortnite player and content creator for the FaZe clan who was suspended from playing Fortnite for 30 days after he was clipped using a racial slur during another player's stream in 2020.

The incident was followed up by allegations against Dubs and fellow clan member, Faze Megga, with the clanmates being accused of colluding to gain an unfair advantage in the tournament, which resulted in a 60-day suspension for both of them.

