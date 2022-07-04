Fortnite Pro Cented “mutually parts ways” with FaZe Clan after clip of him saying the n-word goes viral

Fortnite pro Evan "Cented" Barron has announced his departure from FaZe Clan after a video with him allegedly saying the N-word went viral on social media. Evan had been with FaZe since March last year and apparently left the org "mutually," according to his tweet.

Cented @Cented7 I’m sorry guys. No longer with FaZe, mutually parted ways with them, I made a mistake and theres no excuses, will only try and do better I’m sorry guys. No longer with FaZe, mutually parted ways with them, I made a mistake and theres no excuses, will only try and do better

A video of the player saying the racial slur went viral after numerous esports personalities posted the clip on their socials.

Cented apologizes after leaving FaZe over a clip of him saying a racial slur

The Canadian streamer has had problems with toxicity on stream before, with Epic issuing warnings a year ago. The clip of him saying the word went viral today, but according to the date in the video, he had said those words almost six months ago.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky FaZe Clan have kicked Fortnite Pro Cented after a clip surfaced of him using the N word. FaZe Clan have kicked Fortnite Pro Cented after a clip surfaced of him using the N word. https://t.co/STazGeJwzc

This is the second FaZe Fortnite player in hot waters after saying the N-word. In 2020, FaZe Dubs was suspended from FaZe after uttering the racial slur, but is still part of the organization. Many on social media have compared both of them already finding it weird that one stayed on while the other had to leave.

The alleged clip shows Cented joining a discord call with another Fortnite Pro Hellfire who is live on Twitch. The first thing he said in the way of greeting the other player was the slur. Cented greeted him and he said:

"Yo what's up, N****r."

Hellfire was not prepared for it and immediately flushed, saying:

"Uh, I'm live."

Hellfire then promptly ended the stream, according to the clip. Cented clearly thought they were on a private call when he joined Hellfire and both of them realized the mistake before ending the stream. Of course, the VODs are long gone, so there is no way to check the veracity of the screengrab that was recorded using Geforce Experience.

Other accusations against Cented's un-sportsman-like behavior surfaced almost a year ago but did not attract this much attention. In a clip shared on Fortnite's competitive subreddit, Twitch streamer Reverse claimed the ex FaZe Clan member had tried to grief them by trying to kill them right on spawn.

The player has issued a personal apology where he acknowledged his mistake:

"To those that I’ve offended, I am sorry. I am not racist, but chose to allow a racial word into my vocabulary. I should know better. I can’t say enough how preventable this is. I am sorry for my deep disrespect and disregarding the true nature and history of that word. My willful ignorance is inexcusable."

FaZe Clan has since tweeted about the decision too:

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan FaZe is constantly evolving and we expect our members to do the same.



Cented is permanently removed from FaZe due to his use of hate speech. We, and the gaming community at large can’t tolerate discriminatory language any longer. FaZe is constantly evolving and we expect our members to do the same.Cented is permanently removed from FaZe due to his use of hate speech. We, and the gaming community at large can’t tolerate discriminatory language any longer.

Social media reactions to the clip

The clip went viral as the Fortnite community and esporting fans spread the news. Naturally, many had strong reactions to the incident. Many were in favor of a ban/suspension and were glad he was kicked. Some fans showed their support by reassuring him that he could rise above his mistake and become a better person.

. @syrgetic @Cented7 you made a mistake but that doesnt define people, ur still a good and genuine guy. you make alot of people laugh and the people who can still see you for who you are will continue to support you. <3 @Cented7 you made a mistake but that doesnt define people, ur still a good and genuine guy. you make alot of people laugh and the people who can still see you for who you are will continue to support you. <3

FS Tkay @Tkaylol @Cented7 the fact that you had so much to lose and it still didnt stop you from saying it says something @Cented7 the fact that you had so much to lose and it still didnt stop you from saying it says something

dy @dyFN_2022 @sinysterfn @Cented7 Man’s came in the call all jolly and shit and casual drops the hard r N word. I don’t see how that’s a mistake??? @sinysterfn @Cented7 Man’s came in the call all jolly and shit and casual drops the hard r N word. I don’t see how that’s a mistake??? 💀

avaft @goodguyavaft @Cented7 only sorry cause you got caught @Cented7 only sorry cause you got caught

33 WydMac @WydMacYT @Cented7 How come dubs got suspended but u got kicked @Cented7 How come dubs got suspended but u got kicked

skqttles @skqttlescuh @Cented7 hope you surround yourself with better people @Cented7 hope you surround yourself with better people

While racial slurs shouldn't be used in any form now, such language and other discriminatory phrases are common internet toxic lingo. But hearing it from an established Fortnite pro is quite jarring, especially when it is someone so popular in the community.

