"Give us our brand back" - FaZe Banks calls out "corporate f**ks," claims latter have "no idea" what organization is

On April 15, 2023, popular internet personality and founder of FaZe Clan, Richard "Banks" took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the corporate side of the esports organization. Banks called out the "corporate f**ks" and claimed that the latter was unaware of what they were doing.
The YouTuber then alleged that they "stole" the brand and had "no idea" what Faze Clan was all about. Banks' most recent viral tweet read:
"Idk (I don't know) what all these corporate f**ks think they're doing, weighing options. Plotting. Doing whatever the f**k it is they've been doing, but the answer is very simple. Give us our brand back, you stole it in the first place. It goes to zero otherwise. You have no idea what FaZe is."
FaZe Banks claims his "shares were stolen," online community reacts
The 31-year-old's strong take on the corporate side of FaZe Clan went viral on social media, garnering over 1.9 million impressions and 12.4k likes. Poison, a Twitch partner, commented that Richard signed the shares paper and "caused" the situation:
FaZe Banks responded by claiming that he never signed anything and that his "shares were stolen" during the early stages of Faze Clan's development. He went on to say that his shares had been reinstated about a year and a half ago:
Twitter user @brycent_ mentioned that FaZe Clan is a publicly traded company and added:
According to YouTuber FriendlyMachine, corporates "hate to lose" and would prefer to see the situation turn to "zero":
One community expressed hope for a resolution so that everyone gets what they deserve:
Twitter user @PescaroDB wondered how the corporate "stole" if the organization's founding members agreed to "sell it to cash out":
Numerous fans agreed with Richard's tweet and wrote:
Here are some more relevant reactions:
In addition to Banks, Nordan "Rain," a founding member of FaZe Clan, has expressed similar sentiments. On November 30, 2022, he posted a cryptic Instagram Story, claiming that he wanted to expose people for who they were.
The following month (on December 8), Rain claimed that FaZe Clan "sold out the brand" that he had spent his entire childhood building. In a social media update, Nordan wrote:
"The company is what sold out the brand that I sacrificed my whole childhood for to build. I care so much about the true FaZe fans and gaming community. I'm one of y'all. The issue is we build such an amazing community that a lot of wrong people got interested in the money involved and f**ked up everything."
Readers interested in learning more about FaZe Rain's allegations can do so by clicking here.
