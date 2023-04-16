"Give us our brand back" - FaZe Banks calls out "corporate f**ks," claims latter have "no idea" what organization is

On April 15, 2023, popular internet personality and founder of FaZe Clan, Richard "Banks" took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the corporate side of the esports organization. Banks called out the "corporate f**ks" and claimed that the latter was unaware of what they were doing.

The YouTuber then alleged that they "stole" the brand and had "no idea" what Faze Clan was all about. Banks' most recent viral tweet read:

"Idk (I don't know) what all these corporate f**ks think they're doing, weighing options. Plotting. Doing whatever the f**k it is they've been doing, but the answer is very simple. Give us our brand back, you stole it in the first place. It goes to zero otherwise. You have no idea what FaZe is."

FaZe Banks' viral tweet in which he called out the corporate side of the organization (Image via Twitter)

FaZe Banks claims his "shares were stolen," online community reacts

The 31-year-old's strong take on the corporate side of FaZe Clan went viral on social media, garnering over 1.9 million impressions and 12.4k likes. Poison, a Twitch partner, commented that Richard signed the shares paper and "caused" the situation:

Poison @PoisonJL @Banks Banks I think you signed papers for the shares & caused this. @Banks Banks I think you signed papers for the shares & caused this.

FaZe Banks responded by claiming that he never signed anything and that his "shares were stolen" during the early stages of Faze Clan's development. He went on to say that his shares had been reinstated about a year and a half ago:

FaZe Banks @Banks @PoisonJL Never signed anything. My shares were stolen very early in FaZe Clans development and were only reinstated 1.5 years ago. Fun fact. @PoisonJL Never signed anything. My shares were stolen very early in FaZe Clans development and were only reinstated 1.5 years ago. Fun fact.

Twitter user @brycent_ mentioned that FaZe Clan is a publicly traded company and added:

Brycent 🚀 @brycent_



FaZe being private is what everyone wants but the right person has to buy the brand out and have a vision to take FaZe to the next level.



Rough situation all around. @Banks TBF it’s a public traded company rn, so it technically belongs to a host of people.FaZe being private is what everyone wants but the right person has to buy the brand out and have a vision to take FaZe to the next level.Rough situation all around. @Banks TBF it’s a public traded company rn, so it technically belongs to a host of people.FaZe being private is what everyone wants but the right person has to buy the brand out and have a vision to take FaZe to the next level.Rough situation all around.

According to YouTuber FriendlyMachine, corporates "hate to lose" and would prefer to see the situation turn to "zero":

FriendlyMachine @FriendIyMachine @Banks Business people hate to lose, they'd probably rather see it go to zero in their hands and say "we tried" rather than have it go to zero or near there, give it to the OG founders and then have them revive tf out of it as they know this is possible + doesn't entail their benefit. @Banks Business people hate to lose, they'd probably rather see it go to zero in their hands and say "we tried" rather than have it go to zero or near there, give it to the OG founders and then have them revive tf out of it as they know this is possible + doesn't entail their benefit.

One community expressed hope for a resolution so that everyone gets what they deserve:

Comeback @ttvComeback @Banks I hope this gets resolved and that everyone gets what they deserve. FaZe 1 was one of the coolest things to be a part of in a very crucial point of my career. Win or loss, I felt the passion around me. @Banks I hope this gets resolved and that everyone gets what they deserve. FaZe 1 was one of the coolest things to be a part of in a very crucial point of my career. Win or loss, I felt the passion around me.

Twitter user @PescaroDB wondered how the corporate "stole" if the organization's founding members agreed to "sell it to cash out":

Drew | TGE PescaroDB @PescaroDB @Banks How exactly did Corporate steal it if y’all agreed to sell it to cash out? I agree FaZe has gone down hill as a brand since going corporate, but not exactly sure you can claim they “stole” it🤔 @Banks How exactly did Corporate steal it if y’all agreed to sell it to cash out? I agree FaZe has gone down hill as a brand since going corporate, but not exactly sure you can claim they “stole” it🤔

Numerous fans agreed with Richard's tweet and wrote:

Le0x @leo7do



Give FaZe back to the fam that built it @Banks 100% feel you on this one.Give FaZe back to the fam that built it @Banks 100% feel you on this one. Give FaZe back to the fam that built it 🙌💯

WAVY @wavsyy @Banks Love this mindset! Excited to see what the actual talent of faze does. Bring back the NY vibes banks @Banks Love this mindset! Excited to see what the actual talent of faze does. Bring back the NY vibes banks

Here are some more relevant reactions:

adam @Web3Adam @Banks FaZe is gonna get acquired by more suits @Banks FaZe is gonna get acquired by more suits

LEDGE. @LedgeNFTs @Banks I really hope we can see the OGs take the power back and make faze what it used to be. @Banks I really hope we can see the OGs take the power back and make faze what it used to be.

Robert Maxwell 🇺🇦 @RE_Maxwell



The good(?) news is that it lost $160m with only $70m in revenue in FY22 and has less than one year of cash left on hand, meaning it’ll be contemplating bankruptcy in the coming… @Banks The company’s publicly traded now, so it belongs to the shareholders and will remain that way.The good(?) news is that it lost $160m with only $70m in revenue in FY22 and has less than one year of cash left on hand, meaning it’ll be contemplating bankruptcy in the coming… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Banks The company’s publicly traded now, so it belongs to the shareholders and will remain that way.The good(?) news is that it lost $160m with only $70m in revenue in FY22 and has less than one year of cash left on hand, meaning it’ll be contemplating bankruptcy in the coming… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

SpawnKilled.net @SpawnKilled



You still got 6 months to make a play. @Banks They really did a hostile takeover of the company. Then pump and dumped the stock. So, unless you can pull a rabbit out of your hat Banks, it's GGs.You still got 6 months to make a play. @Banks They really did a hostile takeover of the company. Then pump and dumped the stock. So, unless you can pull a rabbit out of your hat Banks, it's GGs. You still got 6 months to make a play.

In addition to Banks, Nordan "Rain," a founding member of FaZe Clan, has expressed similar sentiments. On November 30, 2022, he posted a cryptic Instagram Story, claiming that he wanted to expose people for who they were.

The following month (on December 8), Rain claimed that FaZe Clan "sold out the brand" that he had spent his entire childhood building. In a social media update, Nordan wrote:

"The company is what sold out the brand that I sacrificed my whole childhood for to build. I care so much about the true FaZe fans and gaming community. I'm one of y'all. The issue is we build such an amazing community that a lot of wrong people got interested in the money involved and f**ked up everything."

Readers interested in learning more about FaZe Rain's allegations can do so by clicking here.

