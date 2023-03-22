MrBeast lambasts FaZe Clan, claims "not a single person he met" had any idea how to create a "good piece of content"

On March 22, 2023, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" lambasted FaZe Clan on Twitter after the esports organization spoke about the latest controversies involving its founding members.

A number of Faze Clan's founding members have criticized the organization and its management over the last few months.

In a social media update, FaZe Clan stated that it has not been the organization it "needed to be" and is "working hard" to fix it. The update reads:

"We know that for too long we haven't been the FaZe we need to be, but we’re working hard towards fixing that. We hope to have all the OGs sit down together soon, and we don't want to do that without everyone. We’ll do everything in our power to work this out & not let you down."

MrBeast took to Twitter to slam FaZe Clan, claiming that when he visited the organization, "not a single person" knew how to create "good content."

The YouTuber's tweet read:

"They should be the people in charge. When I visited not a single person I met had any idea how to make a good piece of content."

"You must save FaZe" - Online community reacts to MrBeast's strong response to FaZe Clan's address

MrBeast's response to FaZe Clan's address went viral on Twitter, garnering over 12.7k likes and over 230 reactions. Drama Alert host Daniel "Keemstar" commented:

"MrBeast, you must save FaZe!"

According to prominent esports personality Jacob Wolf, the "answer" lies somewhere in the middle.

Wolf claimed that the founding members of FaZe Clan "don't know" how to run such a large business. He added that the company was "over-indexed" toward the corporate side:

Jacob Wolf @JacobWolf @MrBeast @FaZeClan Answer is somewhere in the middle. The OGs don’t know how to run a business of FaZe’s scale and the suits don’t know to engage an audience. Just seems like the business overindexed too much towards the suits. @MrBeast @FaZeClan Answer is somewhere in the middle. The OGs don’t know how to run a business of FaZe’s scale and the suits don’t know to engage an audience. Just seems like the business overindexed too much towards the suits.

Full Squad Gaming CEO and NRG-affiliated content creator Grady Rains wrote:

Meanwhile, Twitter user @gurgavin claimed that MrBeast could potentially buy out the entire esports organization for around $20 to $30 million:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

CÐ @ConsciousDoge @MrBeast @FaZeClan They made content for money ultimately to sell out whereas you make content for the pure act of creation @MrBeast @FaZeClan They made content for money ultimately to sell out whereas you make content for the pure act of creation 💛

What controversies shrouded the FaZe Clan's founding members?

On November 30, 2022, Nordan "Rain" shared cryptic Instagram Stories claiming that he had to "expose everyone involved" for who they were. The following month (December 8, 2022), the content creator confirmed that the allegations he made were against FaZe Clan.

According to Rain, the "company" sold out the brand for which he sacrificed his entire childhood. He also claimed that he never made a dime from the organization

Earlier this month, on March 13, 2023, Teeqo took to his YouTube channel and uploaded a video titled, "Dear FaZe Clan." In the video, he called out the organization's management for failing to adequately care for its founding members.

