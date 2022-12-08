"The company sold out the brand": FaZe Rain confirms his allegations were against FaZe, tears into them for selling out

Streamer Nordan "FaZe Rain" made headlines last week for an Instagram story about a potential plot to kill him. On December 7, he took to the social media site once again and clarified that his allegations of wrongdoing were against the esports giant and the organization he founded, FaZe.

Nordan had previously alleged that he had some inside information about certain things that could potentially ruin millions of dollars for some important people. In his post yesterday, Rain clarified that the business he was talking about was in fact FaZe and then tore into the company, saying that they sold out the brand for money:

"Also, keep in mind I love FaZe the brand, not the company. The company is what sold out the brand that I sacrificed my whole childhood to build. I care so much about the true FaZe fans and gaming community. I'm one of y'all."

He also laid down why it happened:

"The issue is we built such an amazing community that a lot of the wrong people got interested in the money involved and f*cked everything up."

"Never made a single dollar": FaZe Rain claims passion and love for the brand has made him stay

The story from the creator on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Nordan clarified that he was in fact talking about FaZe and how certain people have ruined the brand by selling it out to make money. He also mentioned that he hasn't earned any money from the organization:

"I've never made a single dollar from FaZe, and if money was my priority could've spam uploaded so much bullsh*t just to make money or do some NFT brand deals like everyone else."

He ended the short note by explaining that the only reason he is trying to find ways to reveal his accusations is to preserve the online gaming space and the good people involved in the company who have helped him since he was a teenager:

"I'm here and was here only because of how much passion I have for this space and how much love I have for the people that have been supporting me since I was 14."

Last month, FaZe Rain sent out quite a cryptic text from Instagram that has sent his fans into a frenzy. The story basically informed the community that his life is in danger because of the information he has and that some powerful people might be after him.

He also uploaded a short clip talking about how doesn't want fans to think he committed suicide if something happens to him in the future. He said that people might think he did so because he is on drugs, but wanted them to know that isn't the case. Read more about it here.

How the Twitter community reacted to FaZe Rain's comments

Esports personality Jake Sucky shared screenshots on his Twitter that made the comments made by FaZe Rain go viral.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Last week FaZe Rain said he was going to expose information that could cost people hundreds of millions of dollars and he believed his life was at risk



Yesterday he said it is about FaZe Clan Last week FaZe Rain said he was going to expose information that could cost people hundreds of millions of dollars and he believed his life was at riskYesterday he said it is about FaZe Clan https://t.co/i6KGSZPMWb

Here are some of the reactions:

DUBBY® @DubbyEnergy @JakeSucky Phew I thought it was about Big Energy @JakeSucky Phew I thought it was about Big Energy

Realism Esports @realism_esports @JakeSucky First the Twitter files now we got the Faze files @JakeSucky First the Twitter files now we got the Faze files

Mike™ @StonewallSieve



Tell your story and hide, or go back to sleep @JakeSucky At what point does this become a “look at me” attention grab? Spill or don’t if your life was truly in danger you wouldn’t flirt with leaking it.Tell your story and hide, or go back to sleep @JakeSucky At what point does this become a “look at me” attention grab? Spill or don’t if your life was truly in danger you wouldn’t flirt with leaking it.Tell your story and hide, or go back to sleep

Josh @bustdownkms @JakeSucky He’s gonna end up saying nothing watch @JakeSucky He’s gonna end up saying nothing watch

Yugi @grandpapi_yugi @JakeSucky So is he gonna spill or is this just for attention @JakeSucky So is he gonna spill or is this just for attention

Since FaZe Rain's first update on the issue back on November 29, many in the streaming community have cast a substantial amount of aspersions on his claims, thinking it's a tactic to seek attention. Until any concrete proof about the case emerges, it's hard to refute claims for or against the argument.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes