"I gotta get this story out ASAP" - FaZe Rain claims he has information that could 'expose' people, says the latter 'want to kill' him

On November 30, YouTuber and prominent FaZe Clan member Nordan "Rain" took to Instagram to publicly share a five-part story. The content creator stated that he had a feeling that he wouldn't be alive for "much longer," and that he needed to "tell everyone everything."

The influencer then stated that he wants to get the story out as soon as possible and "expose everyone involved" for who they are. An excerpt from one of his Instagram Stories read:

"So I'm saying, I gotta get this story out ASAP & leave out zero details and honestly just expose everyone involved for who they are."

FaZe Rain posted five Instagram stories on November 30, 2022, 1/2 (Image via Instagram)

FaZe Rain updates the community through an Instagram Story, explains why he has not provided additional details on the claims

In the next section of the Instagram Story, FaZe Rain stated that the information could potentially cost people hundreds of millions of dollars:

FaZe Rain posted five Instagram stories on November 30, 2022, 2/2 (Image via Instagram)

He also shared a minute-long video, addressing the community. Nordan confirmed that he was not under the influence of drugs, saying:

"Okay, I feel the need to make this little sober text, so y'all don't think I am on drugs. I don't blame you. Last time I was typing on my story in 2020, like, I was for sure on a lot of drugs. So, I don't blame y'all, if you thought that. But I'm just here to let y'all know; compare my eyes, compare the way I'm talking. If you compare it to those videos, back in 2020... oh bro, that s**t was crazy! Whenever I see like, clips, 'Oh bro, he's on so much drugs. It's not even funny.' So, I'm just saying this, you know. Posting this story so y'all know I'm not on s**t."

FaZe Rain asked the community to place their trust in him. He then explained why he could not reveal more information, citing legal and "life-threatening" reasons:

"But trust me, for all the people saying like, 'Yo, say it. Say it.' I want to, so damn bad! You guys have no idea! There's so many reasons I haven't. Obviously to do with a lot of legal reasons, and whole, you know, like, threatening my life reasons. Even though, I'm not... don't trip on that aspect. I just had to say it out there, just in case."

The Instagram video concluded with Nordan stating:

"Because you never know. You find out tomorrow, 'I killed myself,' you might think, 'Oh, s**t. He killed himself. Makes sense, you know. He's doing all that s**t.' Just in case, bro! Just in f***ing case. Just had to say that s**t, because I am, you know, I've heard some things about, you know... I don't want to speak too much about it. But, I just had to say that."

Twitter community reacts to FaZe Rain's Instagram Stories

Earlier today, esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" shared the first two parts of the Instagram Story on his Twitter handle. He stated:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky FaZe Rain has taken to an Instagram story about exposing information which could cost people hundreds of millions of dollars and bring threats upon his life... FaZe Rain has taken to an Instagram story about exposing information which could cost people hundreds of millions of dollars and bring threats upon his life... https://t.co/xbL0l4k1JT

The tweet quickly gained traction as more than 300 community members joined the discussion thread. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

FrameChasers @ChasersFrame @JakeSucky Then decides to tease it instead of just releasing, seems legit @JakeSucky Then decides to tease it instead of just releasing, seems legit

Gunless @gunlessbxnless @JakeSucky Bro is back on the drugs @JakeSucky Bro is back on the drugs

FaZe Rain is a 26-year-old content creator who's best known for his Call of Duty videos and vlogs. He has a massive following on YouTube, with his channel currently boasting more than 5.3 million subscribers and over 1 billion video views.

