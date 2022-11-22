Who is Mew? FaZe Clan member gets indefinitely suspended following sexual abuse allegations against him

Twitch star Kerry "Mew" made headlines on November 22, 2022, when content creator Ashtro (@ashtronova) accused him of sexual abuse in a post shared on TwitLonger.

In the 3,417-word-long address, Ashtro provided an in-depth account of the sexual abuse that she allegedly suffered at Mew's hands. Shortly after the revelation, FaZe Clan announced that the streamer had been indefinitely suspended from the esports organization.

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan We’re taking the accusations against Mew seriously and taking all measures to investigate the situation. We’ve mutually agreed on an indefinite suspension while we gather information to determine further action. We’re taking the accusations against Mew seriously and taking all measures to investigate the situation. We’ve mutually agreed on an indefinite suspension while we gather information to determine further action.

Mew acknowledged FaZe Clan's announcement, stating that he agreed with the organization's decision. He added that he would "seek and hold" a proper investigation and that he would "take legal action against these allegations."

FaZe Mew @FaZeMew FaZe Clan @FaZeClan We’re taking the accusations against Mew seriously and taking all measures to investigate the situation. We’ve mutually agreed on an indefinite suspension while we gather information to determine further action. We’re taking the accusations against Mew seriously and taking all measures to investigate the situation. We’ve mutually agreed on an indefinite suspension while we gather information to determine further action. I support faze with an indefinite suspension while I take matters in my own hand. I will seek and hold a proper investigation and take legal action against these allegations against my name and the people around me. I want to handle this the right way and legal way. twitter.com/fazeclan/statu… I support faze with an indefinite suspension while I take matters in my own hand. I will seek and hold a proper investigation and take legal action against these allegations against my name and the people around me. I want to handle this the right way and legal way. twitter.com/fazeclan/statu…

Trigger warning: This article contains a description of the alleged sexual abuse

What did Ashtro (@ashtronova) accuse Mew of?

In a TwitLonger post shared on November 22, 2022, Ashtro stated that a long-time friend and teammate did "something terrible" to her.

She then mentioned how she was invited to Mew's subathon a year ago, claiming that he had asked her to be a part of a vlog that was never released:

"Exactly a year ago, a content creator I trusted as a long time friend, former teammate, and even role model did something terrible to me. I have been scared to tell anybody and I pretended everything was fine until now. Last year I was invited to Kerry (FaZe Mew)’s house to participate in a subathon he was hosting and I was a surprise guest. He flew me to texas and I was vlogging content for my own channel. That vlog never went up."

Ashtro then recalled that during her last night at the content house, she went out to a club with Mew and other creators like Leo, Bailey, and Niko. She said:

"It was completely professional up until the point where he started buying me drinks. It didn’t seem like he was doing this for anybody else except me and I just assumed it was because maybe I was the surprise guest for his subathon and that I would be made at home (?). That’s how I interpreted it. I don’t know how many drinks he gave me that night.

"I was dancing with the other girls and getting over my social anxiety and trying to socialize and make friends with everyone. There was a point where I started realizing how drunk I was but he kept handing me more drinks as soon as I finished another and I kept drinking because I just wanted to have a good time. To me, I was with good people and people I could trust."

The streamer elaborated on the sexual abuse allegations in the next section of the TwitLonger post, saying:

"I remember I was still crying about gaming and content. even more this time. (I cry a lot when I drink). The next thing I remember was him kissing me. I was confused about it, but I did kiss him back and thought whatever about it. He didn’t kiss me for too long. He went straight to groping my body and being rough about it.

"It was weird. It was very weird, like some power thing. Again, he was sober and I was not all there. I’m pretty sure I gave consent. But I was drunk. But I don’t remember how we got to his room but I knew we had s*x. The fact I don't remember much of it is the upsetting part."

ashtro ⋆｡✩˖⁺｡ @ashtronova i couldnt add a photo to my twitlonger but i asked this question on my alt days ago when i was trying to put things together in my mind. i couldnt add a photo to my twitlonger but i asked this question on my alt days ago when i was trying to put things together in my mind. https://t.co/T94XPIFYtY

Ashtro then claimed Mew started "love bombing" her over the next few weeks by gifting her things like flowers, chocolate, snacks, teddy bears, and plushies. She added:

"He kept pressing me to reassure him that I did consent that night. He would not drop it. He needed to get it in writing, or something. Like he was feeling guilty about what he did. I still have texts of him saying “I know I’m asking this for the 4th time, but you have no regrets about that night right?” long after that night.

"He kept asking me for reassurance that what he did was okay, which was so weird to me. He’d asked me over text and over the phone multiple times. He needed proof so badly for some reason. That’s not normal, right? If you did nothing wrong in the first place…"

The TwitLonger post concluded with the streamer saying:

"I will speak my truth no matter the repercussions, I’m willing to put everything, my reputation, everything I’ve built for myself on the line because this can’t keep getting swept under the rug, we will be heard. We’re telling our stories. This isn’t content. This isn’t funny. This is serious and I’m disappointed it’s being treated as a piece of content and hyped up as a video."

The Twitter community provides their thoughts on the matter

Ashtro's update gained a lot of traction on the social media platform, with more than 550 community members present in the reply section.

Here are some relevant reactions:

Shreyas @GlxtchR @ashtronova Heartbreaking read. As someone who was once in with these same people, it's rough to read something so laced with vitriol and narcissism. I hope you find some sort of inner peace through all the chaos. @ashtronova Heartbreaking read. As someone who was once in with these same people, it's rough to read something so laced with vitriol and narcissism. I hope you find some sort of inner peace through all the chaos.

FaZe Kalei @KaleiRenay @ashtronova i’m so so sorry. this is heartbreaking and sickening. sending so much love your way. @ashtronova i’m so so sorry. this is heartbreaking and sickening. sending so much love your way.

Kelly 🫧 @Loveabilities @ashtronova i'm so sorry ash this is so disturbing & traumatizing - i support tf out of you. very proud of you for coming forward with this. @ashtronova i'm so sorry ash this is so disturbing & traumatizing - i support tf out of you. very proud of you for coming forward with this.

lyss @lyssiu @ashtronova so sorry ash ur such a sweet soul and don’t deserve any of this @ashtronova so sorry ash ur such a sweet soul and don’t deserve any of this ❤️

Landon - KRNG Apollo @ApollosMission



You're incredibly strong. We are here for you, to support you and sending all the love your way, Ash @ashtronova I am so sorry that you had and are having to go through what you are now.You're incredibly strong. We are here for you, to support you and sending all the love your way, Ash @ashtronova I am so sorry that you had and are having to go through what you are now. You're incredibly strong. We are here for you, to support you and sending all the love your way, Ash ❤️

PrimitiveAK 🇯🇲 @PrimitiveAK @ashtronova Takes a lot to be able to come out and speak out against this type of behavior. Truly sorry to see you had to go through this and sending love your way. Myself and the whole team stand behind you on this @ashtronova Takes a lot to be able to come out and speak out against this type of behavior. Truly sorry to see you had to go through this and sending love your way. Myself and the whole team stand behind you on this ♥️

Who is Mew?

Mew is a well-known Twitch streamer who started broadcasting on the platform in 2017. He currently has 852,319 followers and averages more than 196 viewers per stream.

Mew is primarily a Fortnite content creator and has racked up more than 6,300 hours of playing and streaming the battle royale. He has also played other popular titles such as Valorant, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Besides Twitch, Mew also has a massive following on other platforms such as TikTok (2.9 million), Instagram (503k), and YouTube (281k subscribers).

