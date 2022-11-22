Who is Mew? FaZe Clan member gets indefinitely suspended following sexual abuse allegations against him

Twitch star Kerry "Mew" made headlines on November 22, 2022, when content creator Ashtro (@ashtronova) accused him of sexual abuse in a post shared on TwitLonger.
In the 3,417-word-long address, Ashtro provided an in-depth account of the sexual abuse that she allegedly suffered at Mew's hands. Shortly after the revelation, FaZe Clan announced that the streamer had been indefinitely suspended from the esports organization.
Mew acknowledged FaZe Clan's announcement, stating that he agreed with the organization's decision. He added that he would "seek and hold" a proper investigation and that he would "take legal action against these allegations."
Trigger warning: This article contains a description of the alleged sexual abuse
What did Ashtro (@ashtronova) accuse Mew of?
In a TwitLonger post shared on November 22, 2022, Ashtro stated that a long-time friend and teammate did "something terrible" to her.
She then mentioned how she was invited to Mew's subathon a year ago, claiming that he had asked her to be a part of a vlog that was never released:
"Exactly a year ago, a content creator I trusted as a long time friend, former teammate, and even role model did something terrible to me. I have been scared to tell anybody and I pretended everything was fine until now. Last year I was invited to Kerry (FaZe Mew)’s house to participate in a subathon he was hosting and I was a surprise guest. He flew me to texas and I was vlogging content for my own channel. That vlog never went up."
Ashtro then recalled that during her last night at the content house, she went out to a club with Mew and other creators like Leo, Bailey, and Niko. She said:
"It was completely professional up until the point where he started buying me drinks. It didn’t seem like he was doing this for anybody else except me and I just assumed it was because maybe I was the surprise guest for his subathon and that I would be made at home (?). That’s how I interpreted it. I don’t know how many drinks he gave me that night.
"I was dancing with the other girls and getting over my social anxiety and trying to socialize and make friends with everyone. There was a point where I started realizing how drunk I was but he kept handing me more drinks as soon as I finished another and I kept drinking because I just wanted to have a good time. To me, I was with good people and people I could trust."
The streamer elaborated on the sexual abuse allegations in the next section of the TwitLonger post, saying:
"I remember I was still crying about gaming and content. even more this time. (I cry a lot when I drink). The next thing I remember was him kissing me. I was confused about it, but I did kiss him back and thought whatever about it. He didn’t kiss me for too long. He went straight to groping my body and being rough about it.
"It was weird. It was very weird, like some power thing. Again, he was sober and I was not all there. I’m pretty sure I gave consent. But I was drunk. But I don’t remember how we got to his room but I knew we had s*x. The fact I don't remember much of it is the upsetting part."
Ashtro then claimed Mew started "love bombing" her over the next few weeks by gifting her things like flowers, chocolate, snacks, teddy bears, and plushies. She added:
"He kept pressing me to reassure him that I did consent that night. He would not drop it. He needed to get it in writing, or something. Like he was feeling guilty about what he did. I still have texts of him saying “I know I’m asking this for the 4th time, but you have no regrets about that night right?” long after that night.
"He kept asking me for reassurance that what he did was okay, which was so weird to me. He’d asked me over text and over the phone multiple times. He needed proof so badly for some reason. That’s not normal, right? If you did nothing wrong in the first place…"
The TwitLonger post concluded with the streamer saying:
"I will speak my truth no matter the repercussions, I’m willing to put everything, my reputation, everything I’ve built for myself on the line because this can’t keep getting swept under the rug, we will be heard. We’re telling our stories. This isn’t content. This isn’t funny. This is serious and I’m disappointed it’s being treated as a piece of content and hyped up as a video."
The Twitter community provides their thoughts on the matter
Ashtro's update gained a lot of traction on the social media platform, with more than 550 community members present in the reply section.
Here are some relevant reactions:
Who is Mew?
Mew is a well-known Twitch streamer who started broadcasting on the platform in 2017. He currently has 852,319 followers and averages more than 196 viewers per stream.
Mew is primarily a Fortnite content creator and has racked up more than 6,300 hours of playing and streaming the battle royale. He has also played other popular titles such as Valorant, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Besides Twitch, Mew also has a massive following on other platforms such as TikTok (2.9 million), Instagram (503k), and YouTube (281k subscribers).
