Fortnite streamer Mikey accuses fellow streamer Bianca of being abusive and manipulative, shares homophobic and racist comments made by the latter

On October 7, Fortnite Twitch streamer Mikey6 (also known as Mikey) took to Twitter to share his story in which he revealed that fellow Twitch content creator Bianca had been abusive and manipulative during their past relationship.

Mikey6 posted a 413-word TwitLonger post in which he mentioned that he was in an "on and off toxic relationship" with Bianca and that she would "constantly threaten and manipulate" him.

The Fortnite player shared some conversation screenshots in which Bianca used homophobic and racist slurs. He also shared a five-second clip in which Bianca was heard saying the n-word multiple times.

Fortnite Twitch streamer Mikey shares a TwitLonger post talking about his relationship with fellow streamer Bianca

Mikey6 shared his experience on Twitter earlier today. His TwitLonger post began with him saying that he does not usually talk about his personal life on the internet. However, he was compelled to share his experience with Bianca, who he believes has "mentally and emotionally hindered" his mindset:

Usually I don't post anything on social media having to do with my personal life but this person has mentally and emotionally hindered my mindset and altered my mental health in a negative way, I got out of this situation recently and have contacted the necessary authorities which is why I feel comfortable speaking about this now."

The streamer revealed that he was in a "toxic relationship" with Bianca and that he was only showcasing about "10%" of the things that she had put him through:

"So basically we were in an on and off toxic relationship stemming from her actions and insecurities which led to these events that I'm about to show and this is only about 10% of the things she put me through. I'm only going to show the most notable things and sum it up. This person also has lied on my name to almost everyone she talked to if you heard anything about me from her its most likely false."

Before sharing the conversation screenshots, the streamer stated that Bianca would "constantly manipulate and threaten" him and his family:

"She would constantly manipulate and threaten me and my family including my mother's daycare which has innocent children and babies (screenshots below). She would also constantly use racial and homophobic slurs."

Mikey claimed that Bianca would self harm as a tactic to stop him from going to places, livestreaming, and following female supporters. He also stated that he was unable to attend TwitchCon 2022 San Diego because of this:

"She would use self harm as a manipulative tactic to prevent me from going to places in general, stream content, and following female supporters among other things. For example I wanted to go to TwitchCon and I didn't bc of this. She made it impossible for me to go to an event I always wanted to go to for years and experience it because I feared for my own safety. This has happened before countless times."

The next section of the TwitLonger post mentioned Bianca using "hateful terms and slurs" to disrespect the Fortnite streamer and his family:

"She would just also verbally use these hateful terms/slurs and disrespect everything having to do with me and my family constantly and I have brought up to this person what they were doing was mental abuse and she disregarded it and never cared or apologized for any of this."

He then shared a five-second Streamable clip in which Bianca can be heard saying racial slurs. Mikey's address concluded with him saying:

"I'm going to just leave it at that, there's way too much to explain and show. If needed I'll show more but I really hope this person does get the help they need, however this is too serious for me to stay silent and let this person get away with this behavior."

Fans react to the streamer's TwitLonger post

Mikey's Twitter update gained a lot of traction as more than 480 community members joined the discussion thread. Several followers shared heartfelt messages for the streamer:

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared Mikey6's post:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Fortnite player Mikey has accused Twitch streamer Bianca of an abusive and manipulative past relationship. Also revealing instances of homophobic and racist comments made by the streamer.



He says this is just a small part of what he had to go through. Fortnite player Mikey has accused Twitch streamer Bianca of an abusive and manipulative past relationship. Also revealing instances of homophobic and racist comments made by the streamer. He says this is just a small part of what he had to go through. https://t.co/TAPgEFVpK0

Here are some relevant fan reactions from Jake Lucky's discussion thread:

Mikey6 is a partnered Twitch streamer who started broadcasting on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2018. He currently has 173,322 followers and averages 90 viewers per stream.

