When will Jury Duty air on Amazon Freevee? Release date, plot, cast, trailer, and more details

The new documentary-esque comedy series, Jury Duty, is all set to air on Amazon Freevee on Friday, April 7, 2023.

The show explores the workings of a typical American jury trial shown through one particular juror's perspective. However, the entire case is believed to be fake, and everyone except the protagonist is just an actor in the case.

The show features actor James Marsden as a pivotal cast member, along with many others. It is helmed by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, who also serves as the director.

Jury Duty trailer promises a unique courtroom comedy using a documentary-esque narrative

Amazon Freevee dropped the official trailer for Jury Duty on March 8, 2023, and it offers a peek into the case, focusing on numerous jurors and the judge, among many others. The trailer opens with the entire court rising as the case proceedings begin.

James Marsden features prominently in the trailer along with others who talk about the case. Overall, it maintains a quirky but mysterious tone that fans of sitcoms would certainly love.

Here's the official synopsis of the comedy series, as per Amazon Studios' Press:

''Jury Duty is a documentary-style comedy series that chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror. What that juror doesn’t know is that the entire case is fake, everyone except him is an actor, and everything that happens — inside the courtroom and out — is carefully planned.''

Based on the trailer, viewers can look forward to an entertaining and unique comedy series that explores several interesting themes like justice, law, and many more.

The show features a total of eight episodes. The first four episodes will premiere on the same day, on April 7, 2023, following which 2 episodes will drop every Friday, until the finale on April 21.

A quick look at Jury Duty cast

Jury Duty features James Marsden, who plays himself. He displays his comic charm in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how his role pans out. Regarding the series, Marsden told Amazon Studios (obtained via Amazon Studios' Press):

''What interested me was the challenge of creating a hero’s journey for someone who has no idea the world around him was completely manufactured and whether or not this high wire act could lead him to unite this family of wonderful weirdos and in the process become an inspiring leader for us all under the process of serving Jury Duty.''

Apart from Jury Duty, James Marsden has starred in several movies and shows over the years, including Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Dead to Me, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Marsden is a stunning ensemble cast that includes the likes of Susan Berger, Alan Barinholtz, David Brown, Pramode Kumar, Brandon Loeser, and many others.

Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky are noted writers with a distinguished body of work in television and films. Eisenberg is known for Good Boys, Bad Teacher, and The Office, whilst Stupnitsky's credits include No Hard Feelings, Trophy Wife, and many more.

Don't forget to catch the first four episodes of Jury Duty on Amazon Freevee on Friday, April 7, 2023.

