After a hiatus of nearly two years, Dead to Me is back with its third and final season. The upcoming installment of this dark comedy will air on Netflix on November 17, 2022, at 3:01 am ET.

Season 2 of the series ended on a cliff hanger with Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) being involved in a hit-and-run case caused by Ben (James Marsden), the identical twin brother of Steve - Judy's ex-husband.

Interestingly, it’s a call back to season one where Judy was the hit-and-run driver that kills Jen’s husband, Ted. Back then, Steve was the one who had convinced her to flee the crime scene.

The season 3 trailer of Dead to Me packs a punch and will keep you hooked to your screens

Released on November 2, 2022, the trailer for Dead to Me season 3 shows Judy and Jen trying to navigate and survive through the murkiness of their situation as their friendship strengthens in the process. They end up surviving the crash, but the question remains: Will it come to light that Ben was the one who caused the accident?

Things heat up when detectives Ana Perez (Diana-Maria Riva) and Nick Prager (Brandon Scott) discover Steve’s dead body in the woods. This thickens the plot because sinister Steve was murdered by Jen with a wooden birdie that also makes a reappearance in the trailer.

All mysteries will be solved on November 17 as all 10 episodes shall be released at once.

Meet the cast of Dead to Me

Christina Applegate as Jen

Dead to Me wouldn't be half the show it is without the brilliance and magic of Jen Harding portrayed beautifully by Christina Applegate. She is grubby, angry at the world, and every single one of her dialogs is layered with sarcasm. In the series, she begins a romantic relationship with Ben.

What makes season 3 even more special is that Christina powered through it while being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Christina's impeccable body of work includes shows like Married...with Children (1987-1997), Jesse (1998-2000), and Samantha Who (2007-2009). However, it was the role of Amy Green (Rachel Green's sister) on the mega-hit sitcom, Friends, that earned her an Emmy Award.

Some of her noteworthy films include Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013), Vacation (2015), and Bad Moms (2016).

Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale

Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale is downright fantastic and is Jen’s perfect partner-in-crime. Without Judy, there would be no Jen and vice-versa.

Full of quirks and antics, Judy is fun and lost but is the definition of a confidant and a best friend. To complicate matters further, Judy is in a relationship with Michelle (Detective Ana Perez's ex-girlfriend).

Linda appeared in famous television shows like Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000), ER (2003–09) and Bloodline (2015–17). She is, however, most popularly known for playing the role of Velma in Scooby Doo (2002).

Cardellini’s long list of supporting roles include movies Legally Blonde (2001), Brokeback Mountain (2005), Grandma’s Boy (2006), Kill the Irishman (2011), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), The Founder (2016), Green Book (2018), A Simple Favor (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

James Marsden as Steve and Ben Wood

The handsome James Marsden as Ben and Steve is superb. Steve is crafty and lethal whereas Ben appears to be a sweet, understanding, and empathetic soul. However, he does end up crashing his car into Judy and Jen's and then dashes off.

James Marsden rose to fame with his portrayal of Cyclops/Scott Summers in The X-Men series (2000-2014), The Notebook (2004), Enchanted (2007), 27 Dresses (2008).

Other supporting actors who are reprising their roles in Dead to Me are Diana-Maria Riva as Ana Perez, Brandon Scott as Nick Prager, Natalie Morales as Michelle (Judy’s girlfriend), Max Jenkins as Christopher Doyle, Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding and Luke Rossler, Jen's older son and Jen's younger son respectively.

Dead to Me is created by Liz Feldman and big names like Will Ferreli, Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum serve as executive producers of the show.

Season 3 of Dead to Me premieres on Netflix on November 17, at 3:01 am ET.

