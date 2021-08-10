What is multiple sclerosis? Christina Applegate opens up about the "strange" journey of her diagnosis 

Actress Christina Applegate, who gained popularity from Bad Moms and Netflix’s Dead to Me, took to Twitter today to reveal that she is battling multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old actress mentioned that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease “a few months ago.”

The Anchorman star took to Twitter explaining:

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

Christina Applegate continued:

“As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo”

Christina Applegate is an Emmy winning actress best known for her roles in Married… with Children, Jesse, Friends and Samantha Who? Applegate has also been Tony nominated for her stage work.

The decorated actress revealed in 2008 that she was battling breast cancer, which led to her having a double mastectomy.

How has the disease affected Christina Applegate?

Multiple sclerosis takes over the central nervous system and is an autoimmune disease, which means that the immune system attacks its own cells. It often has an ill effect on a person’s quality of life and can be disabling.

Although the cause of the autoimmune disease is unknown, health publications state that it is twice as likely to affect women than men. The diagnosis begins once it is recognized that the myelin, which assists the communication of nerves, slows down. Common symptoms include muscle weakness, dizziness, vertigo, fatigue and respiratory and breathing problems, among others.

There is no cure for multiple sclerosis, but the symptoms can be managed and new lifestyle habits can be adopted to keep the symptoms at bay.

Researchers believe that the autoimmune disease is a result of genetic and environmental factors, but the primary cause is still unknown.

Christina Applegate continues to receive support from her fans on Twitter as she fights multiple sclerosis.

