Who is Martyn LeNoble? All about Christina Applegate's husband and daughter as actress shares emotional speech at Hollywood Walk of Fame

American actress Christina Applegate became sentimental after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, November 14.

The 50-year-old attended the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles that honored her contributions and accomplishments in the entertainment industry since the beginning of her career.

christina applegate @1capplegate Barefoot. For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot Barefoot. For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot https://t.co/eJBGg1Wyug

The occasion also marked her first appearance since August 2021, when she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

While delivering her acceptance speech, the Friends star became emotional and called her former co-stars Katey Sagal, David Faustino, and Linda Cardellini her "family." Christina also became emotional while thanking her daughter Sadie LeNoble, whom she shares with her husband, Martyn LeNoble.

All you need to know about Christina Applegate's husband, Martyn LeNoble

Born on April 14, 1969, Martyn LeNoble, a native of the Netherlands, is a musician who has had a keen interest in music since childhood. Before moving to Los Angeles in 1989, he used to play bass with a local Dutch band as a teenager.

After arriving in Los Angeles, LeNoble played bass with several bands, including The Cult, Too Free Stooges, Thelonious Monster, and Jane's Addiction. Following his brief stint with other bands, he founded the alternative rock band Porno for Pyros in 1992 alongside Peter DiStefano, Perry Farrell, and Stephen Perkins.

Martyn LeNoble and Christina Applegate were friends for several years before things turned romantic. As per People Magazine, the star revealed in 2009 that she and Martyn had been in each other's life for 13 years.

They began dating in 2008 and got engaged on Valentine's Day two years later, in 2010. Four months later, the duo announced that they were expecting their first child together. Christina Applegate and LeNoble welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sadie, on January 27, 2011.

In February 2013, Applegate and LeNoble tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

During her recent speech on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Applegate became emotional while thanking her "most important person," her daughter, Sadie.

"You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this."

However, for LaNoble, Sadie is not his first child. Before Christina Applegate, Martyn was in another relationship through which he had a daughter named Marlon.

She frequently appears on her father's social media and is reportedly a photographer, having graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Martyn has been alongside Christina Applegate through her struggles with health. The Vacation star was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2008.

Moos Oliemans @FrankOrlemans Hollywood actress CHRISTINA APPLEGATE and dutch rocker husband MARTYN LENOBLE (Vlaardingen, 14 april 1969) Hollywood actress CHRISTINA APPLEGATE and dutch rocker husband MARTYN LENOBLE (Vlaardingen, 14 april 1969) https://t.co/0pZTRvfLX1

While speaking with Women's Health in 2009, Applegate said:

"I don't think I would have been able to get through any of it without him. I laughed more in the hospital than I ever have in my life, making fun of all the weird things that were happening to me."

The actress also had surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes in 2017, and the following year, she had surgery-induced menopause. In 2021, Applegate announced her struggles with MS.

Poll : 0 votes