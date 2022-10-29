What causes MS? Christina Applegate displays new walking sticks as she prepares for first event since diagnosis

On October 27, 2022, Christina Applegate revealed that she is ready to go to her first event after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. The actress posted a few pictures of her walking sticks on Twitter. She told her followers that she had to choose one for an upcoming event.

She also tagged and thanked the company that had sent her the walking sticks and told her followers to "stay tuned to see which ones make the cut."

Christina Applegate stated that she was using activator poles that were recommended to her in the comments. However, she said that she was looking for something fancier for the event. Applegate said that although she loves her activator poles, they said "FUMS" so she was unsure if it was appropriate.

What causes multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis refers to a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. In this disease, the immune system targets the protective sheath covering nerve fibers, leading to communication issues between the brain and the rest of the body. The disease can lead to damage and deterioration of the nerves.

The exact cause of MS is still a mystery and experts are researching the same.

It is possible that a combination of genetics and environmental factors could be responsible for it. There have been a few theories that suggest that this might cause MS but there isn't enough evidence to prove the same.

The environmental factors include environmental allergies, exposure to household pets, exposure to heavy metals like mercury, lead, or manganese, and organic solvents.

Meanwhile, other reasons like geographic gradient, vitamin D, smoking, obesity, viruses, bacteria, genetic factors, and others are said to increase the risk of MS. However, it is yet to be confirmed.

Those who suffer from MS might develop muscle stiffness or spasms, paralysis in the legs, problems with the bladder and bowel, mental changes like forgetfulness or mood swings, depression, and epilepsy.

Christina Applegate’s MS diagnosis and other health issues

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 and she revealed the news on Twitter. She wrote that it has been a strange journey but added that she was supported by those who have faced similar issues in the past.

The 50-year-old continued to give updates on her condition that caused pain, fatigue, weakness, blurry vision, among other symptoms. She wrote that it was "being technically disabled," and added that her life changed forever. The actress also said:

“But my girl Selma Blair documented the first year. Which is hard. Please watch her documentary. Introducing Selma Blair. An intimate look inside a person with MS.”

Christina Applegate also disclosed that she could not sleep at night and watched Guy’s Grocery Games on Food Network when she couldn't sleep.

The Mars Attacks! star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and recovered after a double mastectomy. She has an inherited genetic trait, BRCA1 mutation, which can lead to breast and ovarian cancer.

