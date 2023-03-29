How to watch Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens on Amazon Freevee? Release date, streaming details, trailer, and more

Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens is all set to premiere on Amazon Freevee and will be available for streaming on Friday, March 31, 2023. The special is expected to drop by midnight GMT. Created by Mark Lieberman, the hour-long musical special is executive produced by Amber Mundinger, Todd Wagner, Mark Cuban, Haley Jones, and Lieberman himself.

Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens marks the first collaboration between Mark Lieberman's Artists Den (a company that has been producing premium concerts for television and cultural events for over 15 years) and Amazon Studios.

The core of the venture was broken down in an Amazon Studios press release that read:

"Monumental is a music performance special with a smart, narrative approach. Taking location and storytelling to their apexes, the program creates unforgettable concert experiences at the most iconic locations in the world. Each hour-long special dives deep into the design, creativity, and ambition of these important music events and venues, telling the unique story of each featured artist and highlighting their connection to the location."

It continues:

"The show presents an intimate, reimagined performance with an artist, including interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and venue vignettes. The locations are epic in scale, history, and design, and are jaw-droppingly beautiful. Settings are chosen for their visual and emotional impact on the artist and their fans."

Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens can be watched without a paid subscription on Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee is an ad-supported streaming service, which basically means that Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens (and other such premium content on the platform) can be viewed without a paid subscription. All users have to do in exchange is bear with the occasional advertisement that pops up while streaming content.

Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens joins a diverse list of Original music content on Amazon Freevee that includes shows and specials such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Diary, Post Malone: Runaway, and High School.

Other content available for streaming without a paid subscription includes shows like Bosch: Legacy, Leverage: Redemption, Judy Justice, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, Sprung, Alex Rider, and UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens will see the acclaimed singer perform songs from her upcoming album, Higher Than Heaven

The press release announcing the release of the musical special also revealed a little bit about something that Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens had in store for fans of the singer. Additional information revealed that the venue in which Goulding would be performing, the Royal Botanic Gardens in London, Kew, happens to be the world's largest and most diverse botanic garden.

Excerpts from the aforementioned press release read:

"For the upcoming special, global musical superstar and United Nations ambassador Ellie Goulding will perform songs from her upcoming fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, releasing at the end of March on Interscope Records."

Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens will also see Ellie Goulding being interviewed by radio host Roman Kemp, with the former touching on her new album as well as her experience with motherhood. Furthermore, it will also see Goulding discuss environmental urgency with Dr. Carly Cowell, Kew Gardens' Senior Science Policy Officer.

Produced by Artists Den Entertainment and 2929 Productions, Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens will be available for streaming in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany from March 31, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Freevee.

