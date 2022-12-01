How to watch Madelaine Petsch's Hotel for the Holidays online for free? Streaming details and more explored

Madelaine Petsch's upcoming rom-com, Hotel for the Holidays, is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee on Friday, December 2, 2022. Set during Christmas, the film tells the story of various employees and guests at a famous hotel in New York City.

It features Madelaine Petsch in the lead role, along with various others essaying key supporting roles. The movie is directed by Ron Oliver and written by Maggie Lane and Margarita Matthews.

Hotel for the Holidays is Amazon Freevee's first original holiday movie

Hotel for the Holidays will arrive on Amazon Freevee on December 2, 2022. The release time has not been announced. The film is Amazon Freevee's first-ever original holiday flick.

Viewers can watch the film on the streaming platform without a subscription as it's a free, ad-supported VOD service. The platform offers a massive range of content from different genres that cater to all kinds of viewers.

Amazon Freevee makes money via advertisements, which is why it doesn't require viewers to pay subscription fees to watch content on its platform. Freevee also claims that their service only shows approximately half the ads a conventional network TV channel shows.

Viewers who already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription can easily access Amazon Freevee, but if you're not a member of Prime Video, you can still watch shows and films on Freevee as long as you have an Amazon account, as per Radio Times.

The app can be accessed via a variety of devices, including Fire TV, PlayStation, Xbox One, Android mobile phones, and many more. Amazon Freevee is currently available in the US, the UK, and Germany.

A quick look at Hotel for the Holidays trailer, plot, and cast

Hotel for the Holidays focuses on a young woman who works as the manager of a famous hotel in New York City which is visited by people from various walks of life. Her life becomes complicated after she gets embroiled in a complex love triangle involving a chef and an ex-prince. Here's an excerpt from the film's official synopsis:

''Georgia (Madelaine Petsch) is an ambitious young woman and the manager of the high-end hotel, which attracts guests of all kinds—including heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star, and a European ex-prince who recently abdicated his throne—all looking to escape from their everyday lives and come to the hotel as a sanctuary during the holiday season.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Georgia’s work and personal life become entangled when she is caught between the charming hotel chef Luke (Mena Massoud) and the sophisticated ex-prince staying at the hotel, Prince Raymond (Max Lloyd-Jones).''

The trailer opens with Georgia answering a phone call at the hotel as viewers can get a quick look at the various kinds of guests who visit the luxurious hotel. Overall, it has a comic tone and promises to deliver a lighthearted holiday romcom replete with many likable characters.

The film features Madelaine Petsch along with Mena Massoud and Max Lloyd-Jones playing key supporting roles. Other cast members include Kayleigh Shikanai, Jamison Belushi, Neil Crone, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Hotel for the Holidays on Amazon Freevee on Friday, December 2, 2022.

