How to watch TikTok stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland's High School online for free? Streaming details, air time and more details explored

TikTok stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland will make their small-screen debut with High School on Amazon Freevee on Friday, October 14, 2022. The coming-of-age series tells the story of the Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara and is based on their memoir of the same name.

The series stars others in prominent supporting roles, like Amanda Fix and Olivia Rouyre. It will be available for streaming on Amazon Freevee for free.

High School on Amazon Freevee will follow a weekly release format soon

High School is expected to arrive on Amazon Freevee on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 12 AM PT, as per Ready Steady Cut. The first four episodes are expected to be out on the same day, following which the show will follow a weekly-release format, with new episodes releasing every Friday. The series has a total of eight episodes.

Viewers can tune into Amazon Freevee and watch the show for free. Amazon Freevee is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand streaming platform that lets viewers watch a wide variety of content without a subscription.

Since it's an ad-supported service, it functions by showing advertisements to the viewers, for which the advertisers pay the company a specific fee. Amazon claims that the platform only shows around half the number of ads shown on conventional network TV.

Viewers do not need an Amazon Prime Video subscription to access Freevee. However, an Amazon account is required to tune into the service. If you have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, the app is pre-downloaded on your device.

Viewers can also install Freevee on various other devices like Amazon tablets, Chromecast with Google TV, Android mobile devices, Roku, and many more. It is also available to watch from your web browser via Amazon's official website.

Viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription can easily tune into the service via the Freevee Channel. Some of the most popular shows on Amazon Freevee are Bosch: Legacy, Alex Rider, and many more.

A quick look at the High School plot and what to expect

High School focuses on the early days of pop stars Tegan and Sara Quin, how they formed the group, the musical influences that shaped their artistic vision, and many more. Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to Amazon Freevee's official YouTube channel:

''Produced by Amazon Studios and Emmy- and Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment, High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own. Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.''

The trailer's grungy, nostalgic tone will take fans back to the 90s. Viewers can look forward to an inspiring and entertaining series that explores themes of self-discovery and passion. Fans of the artists and pop music lovers will certainly enjoy the show.

Don't miss High School on Amazon Freevee on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes