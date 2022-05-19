What time will Bosch: Legacy Season 1 Episodes 7 and 8 air on Amazon Freevee? 

Bosch: Legacy is all set to drop two new episodes on Amazon Freevee on 20 May, 2022 at 8.00 PM ET/ 5.00 PM PT. The first six episodes of the beloved crime drama show were released over the course of the past three weeks. This week will follow a similar schedule with the seventh and eighth episode showcasing further progression of the story of immensely popular Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver).

After the original season concluded in 2021, fans were delighted to see their favorite detective return to the TV screen in a fresh new form. This time, he is working shoulder-to-shoulder with his long-term enemy Honey Chandler (Madison Lintz). In this new chapter of his life, Bosch works as a Private Investigator. He has faced quite a few challenges over the past six episodes.

Read on for more details about the upcoming two episodes of Bosch: Legacy.

Bosch: Legacy Episodes 7 and 8 synopsis: An unsolved mystery and Vance's will?

The previous episode saw the death of Vance (William Devane), ending one of the most prominent storylines that was introduced in this spinoff series. However, the saga seems far from over. The synopsis for the eighth episode hints that it is going to come back and haunt Harry Bosch in the near future.

The seventh episode is titled One of Your Own, and its synopsis reads:

"Bosch takes on a case thought solved by LAPD; Maddie is brought onto a case about a cop shooter; Chandler struggles with the aftermath from Carl Rogers."

The first of the two new episodes will see Harry Bosch take on a cold case from the LAPD files and perhaps solve it in his signature manner. It will also deal with the aftermath of an important character's death in the sixth episode of the show.

The synopsis for the eighth episode, titled Bloodline, reads:

"Bosch faces new threats as the Vance case progresses; Maddie and Chandler are caught up in a controversial police shooting."

The eighth episode will see Bosch deal with the consequences of Vance's death after he was left with the latter's will in the sixth episode.

These episodes will be followed by two more episodes, marking the end of teh season. The finale is scheduled for May 27, 2022. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Where to watch the upcoming episodes of Bosch: Legacy?

Unlike its precursor, Bosch: Legacy is streaming on the free ad-supported site, Amazon Freevee. The service was initially owned by IMDb and was only recently rebranded as Amazon Freevee. There will be a total of ten episodes in the first season of the show, with the seventh and eighth coming out this week.

The seventh episode will air at 8.00 PM ET on May 20, 2022. The eighth episode will release at the exact same time.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee