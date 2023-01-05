Did Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran date? Singer clarifies viral Niall Horan angle

English songstress Ellie Goulding recently addressed rumors that she cheated on Ed Sheeran with One Direction singer Niall Horan.

On December 30, Goulding, 36, took to her TikTok handle to upload a video of herself dancing to Harry Styles' hit song, As It Was. The footage prompted one user to comment:

"can't believe u cheated on Ed [Sheeran] with Niall [Horan] but slay fr."

Screenshot of a TikTok user accusing Ellie Goulding of cheating on Ed Sheeran.

To this, Goulding responded:

"False!!!! But also slay."

Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran first sparked romance rumors in 2013 after they were spotted holding hands while sitting together in the crowd during the MTV Video Music Awards.

In August of the same year, Goulding sparked dating rumors with Niall Horan after the duo were seen getting cozy at the V Festival in England, as per UK's news outlet The Mirror.

Ellie Goulding denies dating Ed Sheeran

After Ellie Goulding's picture with Ed Sheeran went viral, the Burn singer addressed the rumors on her Twitter handle. At the time, she tweeted (via E! News):

"I love that holding hands with my friends means we're an item. In that case I am in many relationships. Lover not a hater. #whatthef--k."

But while speaking with a Seattle radio station a month after the picture went viral, Ed Sheeran hinted that there was more to the story than just that.

"I mean, normal people don't hold hands if they're just friends. It was going on. And now it's not."

In 2014, Ed Sheeran released his song, Don't, which several fans speculated talked about the love triangle between him, Horan, and Goulding.

“And I never saw him as a threat until you disappeared with him to have s*x / It’s not like we were both on tour / We were staying on the same f–king hotel floor. And I wasn’t looking for a promise or commitment / But it was never just fun, and I thought you were different.”

In 2015, Sheeran told Entertainment Weekly that his team worked to remove a story that stated Don't was about Ellie Goulding and Niall Horan's alleged affair while she was with him.

"We got in touch, and they took the story down. But obviously the damage had already been done by that point because every other newspaper picked up on it."

While speaking with Elle UK in 2015, Ellie Goulding stated that she went on a few dates with Niall Horan but was never in a relationship with Sheeran.

"I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing."

Goulding has been married to Caspar Jopling since August 2019 while Sheeran tied the knot with Cherry Seaborn in July of the same year. Niall Horan is currently in a relationship with Amelia Woolley, which he keeps out of the spotlight.

