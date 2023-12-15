Warzone December 14 patch notes update: Bug fixes, weapons nerf buff, and more

Call of Duty has just rolled out a major update for Warzone on December 14. This new update in Season 1 has fixed some major bugs, balanced weapons, and resolved issues in the CoD battle royale. It has also changed the Resurgence redeployment mechanic. From today, December 14, the mechanic will be disabled at the end of Circle 3.

Read on to learn about all the changes made to Warzone with the latest update.

Warzone December 14 patch notes

Here are all the changes in Warzone's December 14 update:

Battle Royale

Strongholds

A Blacksite key will only be rewarded the first time a Stronghold is completed.

Subsequent captures by other Squads will not reward a key.

Resurgence

Redeployment

The Resurgence redeployment mechanic will now be disabled at the end of Circle 3.

Public Events

Public Events have been disabled in Circles 1 and 2.

The chances for a Public Event to occur in later Circles has been adjusted.

WEAPONS

The official Call of Duty website states:

"Looking at the breadth of Weapons and Attachments on offer, some outliers were performing above expectation. We have taken immediate steps to mitigate them to support a healthy engagement experience through the holiday break."

» Assault Rifles «

DG-56 (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 32, down from 40.

FR 5.56 (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 35, down from 43.

» Battle Rifles «

BAS-B (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 35, down from 39.

Min Damage reduced to 25, down from 27.

» Handguns «

COR-45 (MWIII)

Akimbo

Max Damage reduced to 30, down from 45.

Renetti (MWIII)

Akimbo

Max Damage reduced to 22, down from 33.

Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.2, down from 1.4.

» Marksman Rifles «

DM56 (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 41, down from 50.

Min Damage reduced to 37, down from 39.

KVD Enforcer (MWIII)

Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.8, down from 2.2.

MTZ Interceptor (MWIII)

Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.5, down from 2.

TYR (MWIII)

Akimbo

Max Damage reduced to 70, down from 120.

» Shotguns «

Haymaker (MWIII)

Max Damage reduced to 36, down from 52.

» Submachine Guns «

Fennec 45 (MWII)

Max Damage reduced to 22, down from 25.

Headshot Multiplier reduced to 1.25, down from 1.35.

Lower Torso Multiplier reduced to 1, down from 1.1.

AUDIO

All Modes

Rebalanced first person and enemy footstep audio.

Another statement on the website reads:

"Since the launch of Season 1 last week, we’ve been actively listening to player feedback regarding audio concerns in Warzone, especially related to footsteps. This initial update is aimed at addressing part of these concerns and enhancing the overall experience before we head into the holidays."

When making such changes, there’s a complex mix of variables to meticulously look at and consider. One of the primary factors is the fidelity of the experience across the titles to prevent a large gap between Warzone, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

Beyond that, changes to occlusion, falloff distance, first-person vs third-party balance, or specific Perk mechanics can have ripple effects due to the sheer number of interacting/overlapping sounds in a Battle Royale match.

The game website adds:

"Please know that we're committed to ongoing improvements and to ensuring that players can fully immerse themselves in the game while maintaining a competitive edge. Your continued constructive feedback is appreciated, and we'll continue to work towards making Warzone the best it can be on every front."

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Urzikstan, allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to get stuck inside locked buildings that should otherwise be inaccessible.

Fixed additional issues with incorrect text appearing on Challenges.

