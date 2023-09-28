Tracer pack: Grim Tidings in Warzone 2 and MW2 - Release date, Price, what's included, and more

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) is now out, bringing a plethora of exciting content and game-balancing changes. The Battle Pass stands out for its excellent contents, and the excitement continues with upcoming bundles such as Grim Tidings, DOOM, Witchcraft, and more, which perfectly fit with Halloween celebrations and The Haunting event.

The Tracer pack: Grim Tidings looks to be an appealing option, thanks to its low pricing. It's a must-have for Ghost fans, as it brings an enthralling skin that changes Ghost into a contemporary, mysterious grim figure complete with an elegant hat and flowing hair, assuring a commanding presence on the battlefield.

This article will provide all the relevant information regarding the bundle's expected price, release date, and content details.

Release date of the Tracer pack: Grim Tidings in Warzone 2 and MW2

Patience is essential for enthusiasts seeking the Tracer pack: Grim Tidings bundle. According to the Call of Duty Battle Pass and bundle content blog, this bundle will be released on October 29, 2023, in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in-game stores.

Expected price of the Tracer pack: Grim Tidings in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Grim Tidings bundle stands out by providing outstanding content without the typical premium price tag of 2400 CoD points. While the developers have not revealed the precise pricing, users may expect a more affordable cost of around 1800 CoD points.

How to get the Tracer pack: Grim Tidings in Warzone 2 and MW2

You can obtain the Tracer pack: Grim Tidings when it is released on October 29, 2023, by following the steps below:

Launch either Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2.

Once you get to the main menu, navigate to the "Store" option.

Within the store section, you will find the aforementioned bundle.

However, to acquire the bundle, you will have to buy it with the required amount of CoD points. If you don't possess enough in-game currency, then you can simply visit the platform-specific marketplaces such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the Microsoft Store. Once you make the transaction, the newly bought CoD bundle will be visible and accessible in both titles.

What's included in the Tracer pack: Grim Tidings in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Tracer pack: Grim Tidings adds an intriguing feature: a talking gun screen. Thanks to a battle buddy, it will offer over 90 unique lines of dialogue, adding excitement and intrigue to your battles. Furthermore, the bundle will carry one operator skin, three weapon blueprints, a finishing move, a weapon charm, a sticker, a loading screen, and an emblem.

The complement breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

Ghost "Death’s Right Hand” Operator Skin

Pro-Tuned “Soul Separator” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Grave Danger” Shotgun Weapon Blueprint

“Reap and Sow” Melee Weapon Blueprint

“Best Friend” Battle Buddy

“Ready to Reap” Weapon Charm

“Reaps” Sticker

“Grinning Grim” Loading Screen

“Slice of Death” Emblem

Additionally, for DMZ mode, the bundle will offer an additional Active Duty Slot and a 15-minute Insured Weapon Cooldown on all three weapon blueprints.

The above covers everything related to the Tracer pack: Grim Tidings in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 that players need to know.