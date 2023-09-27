All DMZ changes in Warzone 2 Season 6

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ mode will gain a few significant changes with the upcoming Season 6 update. The patch is slated to go live on September 27, 2023, and bring in some of the most stunning gameplay content alongside The Haunting event. The new update will also expand the weapons arsenal with three new additions, providing new routes for the player base to make loadouts.

DMZ mode is a great way to experience the combat zones in various maps like Al Mazrah. It gives the community the choice to complete missions in various different ways as long as the objective is secured. However, the mode is still in its beta phase and has its quirks that need to be ironed out.

This article will highlight all the changes that Warzone 2’s DMZ mode will receive in the Season 6 update.

What are the changes coming to Warzone 2 DMZ in Season 6?

The survival mode will also enter a fresh but spooky overhaul to mark the beginning of The Haunting event. Aside from the gameplay changes, it will also receive adjustments and bug fixes to elevate the overall experience.

DMZ Season 6 gameplay changes

The entire survival mode will receive its dedicated Halloween makeover and feature darker territories that might require players to employ Night Vision Goggles (NVG). All the new content that will be coming to Warzone 2 will also be readily available in the sandbox survival playlist over all the maps.

The Haunting event will begin on October 17, 2023, and push players to fight off monsters as a result of the Hellmouth outbreak.

All DMZ adjustments in Season 6

Here is a list of all the adjustments that are arriving in the mode with the Season 6 patch.

Assimilation now allows a maximum of 4 Players per team.

Players can now use their own Dog Tags to Barter in DMZ.

Hostages can no longer be dropped on dirt bikes.

Hostages can now be extracted in drivable exfil helicopters.

Reduced the frequency of Killstreaks found in loot.

Surviving a Hunt Squad contract now grants a UAV immediately to the Hunted Squad.

Moreover, the mode will receive a few changes in the prices of various items.

Munitions Box - From $1,000 to $5,000

From $1,000 to $5,000 Gas Mask - From $2,000 to $3,500

From $2,000 to $3,500 Medium Backpack - From $5,000 to $6,500

From $5,000 to $6,500 Large Backpack - From $30,000 to $50,000

From $30,000 to $50,000 3 Plate Carriers - From $35,000 to $65,000

From $35,000 to $65,000 JLTV Airdrops - From $18,000 to $75,000

From $18,000 to $75,000 UAV - From $12,000 to $100,000

From $12,000 to $100,000 AUAV - From $12,000 to $200,000

From $12,000 to $200,000 Precision Airstrike - From $12,000 to $30,000

From $12,000 to $30,000 Cluster Strike - From $12,000 to $30,000

From $12,000 to $30,000 Revive Pistol - From $7,500 to $10,000

The Season 6 update is going to be the last patch deployed by Activision before the launch of Modern Warfare 3. It is a massive update and packs an enormous amount of new gameplay content for the entire player base.

