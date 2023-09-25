Call of Duty's imminent arrival on Xbox Game Pass leaked

Call of Duty games might be coming to Xbox Game Pass sooner than expected. According to a recent report by @Tinosaurorex on X (formerly Twitter), when users tried to purchase Black Ops 2 on the Xbox Store (Brazil), they were greeted with a message that read, "You will receive this item for free with your game subscription" and this inadvertently hints at the fact the CoD games might soon be added to the Game Pass.

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King has the internet divided. Amidst several controversies, the arrival of Call of Duty games to the Game Pass is one of the most highly debated topics. While some deem it anti-competitive, others think that it will lead to more inclusivity.

To put these debates to rest, Microsoft assured that CoD games won't be arriving on the Game Pass at least until 2025. However, the recent developments suggest otherwise.

Call of Duty titles possibly arriving early on Xbox Game Pass

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty games might just be added to the Xbox Game Pass earlier than their stipulated window of 2025. As mentioned, when users tried buying Black Ops 2 on the Brazilian Xbox Store, they were alerted with a message that the title was free with their "game subscription," but if they bought it, the game would be theirs to keep forever.

With Xbox Live now out of the picture, Game Pass is the only game subscription that MS sells. Hence, this led to numerous speculations that CoD might be coming to the Xbox Game Pass before 2025.

However, it appears that a message was only visible on the Xbox Store in Brazil, and users from other regions were unable to see it when they checked their respective stores. When the news broke online, many users visited the Brazilian Xbox Store to see it. However, the message seems no longer visible in the store.

That covers everything there is to know about the recent leaks about CoD's arrival on the Game Pass. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone news.