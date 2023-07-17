Game Pass Core replaces Xbox Live Gold; will include Doom Eternal, Forza Horizon 4, and more

Xbox launches Game Pass Core, a new base tier of the popular service that will replace Live Gold. Introduced in 2002 alongside the original Xbox, Live Gold was the basis for online multiplayer on the platform for over two decades. With it becoming the base tier of Game Pass, the service will offer a range of titles, albeit in a limited capacity compared to the higher tiers.

The core tier of Game Pass will launch on September 14, and previous Live Gold memberships will automatically be transferred to be part of the new service. While it certainly is a great step towards unifying the Xbox player base, the value proposition of this new service becomes a question. This is especially compared to Console Game Pass at just a dollar more.

What is Xbox Game Pass Core?

Xbox Game Pass Core is the new popular gaming subscription service tier that essentially replaces Xbox Live Gold. It offers a library of 25 Xbox and Bethesda games.

The monthly subscription service is priced at 9.99 USD, a dollar more than Console Game Pass at 10.99 USD (after a recent price hike).

While Live Gold offered players two monthly games to add to their library permanently, the Core tier of Game Pass offers a library of titles consisting of first-party Xbox and Bethesda titles.

It should be noted that, unlike other tiers of Game Pass, Core won't include day one titles. With that being said, let's take a look at the Core tier of Game Pass and the games included in it.

All games included in Xbox Game Pass Core

Xbox Game Pass Core will launch with more than 25 titles. Confirmed titles are as follows:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Xbox also confirmed that new titles will be added to the service two to three times a year. The Core tier of Game Pass launches on September 14 for all Live Gold subscribers.