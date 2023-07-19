Call of Duty may have revived older titles, but "hackers are still rampant"

Call of Duty fans are having a blast on Xbox as some of the franchise classics have been revived by Activision. That said, as the old games are garnering the cult following they once had, hackers are also back to prevent fans from enjoying the good old days. A user on Reddit posted a thread revealing that the current lobbies are swarming with hackers, and it is almost unplayable.

With older Call of Duty games not having a dedicated anti-cheat system like Ricochet, it is quite difficult to say if the franchise will find a way to fix the current situation and let fans enjoy the games at their full potential.

Call of Duty fans on Reddit reveal how hackers are ruining the game

With Microsoft winning against FTC to acquire Activision Blizzard, the Xbox CEO Phil Spencer revealed that Call of Duty will come to Xbox Game Pass soon. While the newer CoDs might take some time to be a part of the subscription service, fans may not have to wait for the older games. Some sources also suggested that Microsoft was pivotal in reviving these old servers.

That said, with hackers ruining the experience of Xbox, it will be a challenge for both Xbox and Activision to keep the servers clean. u/ragingseaturtle posted a picture of a flying operator on Reddit in the old Modern Warfare 2 lobby.

Another user stated that they are switching between MW2, MW3, Black Ops 1, and Black Ops 2, and the last one is completely overtaken by the hackers. The other games are comparatively in a better place.

One of the biggest reasons for Black Ops 2 getting more hackers than the other games is the mod menu available in the theater mode.

A user named DoubleInfinity suggests that players should report the cheaters instead of just backing out from a lobby when they face a similar issue. However, some users have also replied in the thread that they have not experienced a single hacker, and the lobbies are running just fine.

While the old games are back and players are reminiscing the good days, it is quite difficult if cheaters ruin your experience. We can hope that Activision will take the matter into consideration and fix the situation before they add the games to Xbox Game Pass.