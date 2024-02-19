Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 1 Day 3 results

The final day of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Week 1 Qualifier saw both intense matches and dominating performances from the CDL teams. The qualifying round will determine the placement of all 12 teams ahead of the Stage 2 major tournament in March.
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 concluded earlier this year, with Toronto Ultra bagging the ultimate prize. The second leg of the year-long competition will be hosted by Miami Heretics. Read on to find out more about the results of the Week 1 Day 3 matches.
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Results of Week 1 Day 3
The first week of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers has concluded. Las Vegas Legion proved to be Hardpoint masters, as they took down the Guerrillas, closing out Week 1 with an undefeated record.
Meanwhile, defending champions Toronto Ultra denied ROKKR the reverse sweep, closing the series with a dominating S&D performance at Invasion.
The last match for the week was a clean sweep by OpTic Texas as they dominated Los Angeles Thieves on three different modes and maps.
Week 1 Day 3 matches
- Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Las Vegas Legion (Karachi: LAG- 192 - LAS 250; Invasion: LAG 6 - LAS 4; Highrise: LAG 2 - LAS 3; Rio: LAG 236 - LAS 250)
- Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR (Skidrow: TOR 250 - MIN 156; Karachi: TOR 6 - MIN 5; Karachi: TOR 1 - MIN 3; Rio: TOR 206 - MIN 250; Invasion: TOR 6 - MIN 0)
- Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas (Rio: LAT 122 - OPT 250; Karachi: LAT 3 - OPT 6; Invasion: LAT 2 - OPT 3)
Results of Week 1 Day 3 matches
- Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Las Vegas Legion (1 - 3)
- Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR (3 - 2)
- Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas (0 - 3)
Call of Duty League 2024 points standings
Below are the teams' standings following the Week 1 matches in CDL 2024 Stage 2 Qualifiers.
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 1
Here's the Call of Duty 2024 Major 2 schedule for next week:
Week 2 Day 1 matches (Feb 23 at 12:00 PM PT)
- Match 1: New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach
- Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. OpTic Texas
- Match 3: Miami Heretics vs. Las Vegas Legion
Week 2 Day 2 matches (Feb 24 at 12:00 PM PT)
- Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra
- Match 2: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Texas
- Match 3: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Thieves
Week 2 Day 3 matches (Feb 25 at 12:00 PM PT)
- Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. Carolina Royal Ravens
- Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Boston Breach
- Match 3: Atlanta FaZe vs. New York Subliners
