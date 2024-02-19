Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 1 Day 3 results

The final day of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Week 1 Qualifier saw both intense matches and dominating performances from the CDL teams. The qualifying round will determine the placement of all 12 teams ahead of the Stage 2 major tournament in March.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 concluded earlier this year, with Toronto Ultra bagging the ultimate prize. The second leg of the year-long competition will be hosted by Miami Heretics. Read on to find out more about the results of the Week 1 Day 3 matches.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Results of Week 1 Day 3

The first week of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers has concluded. Las Vegas Legion proved to be Hardpoint masters, as they took down the Guerrillas, closing out Week 1 with an undefeated record.

Meanwhile, defending champions Toronto Ultra denied ROKKR the reverse sweep, closing the series with a dominating S&D performance at Invasion.

The last match for the week was a clean sweep by OpTic Texas as they dominated Los Angeles Thieves on three different modes and maps.

Week 1 Day 3 matches

Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Las Vegas Legion (Karachi: LAG- 192 - LAS 250; Invasion: LAG 6 - LAS 4; Highrise: LAG 2 - LAS 3; Rio: LAG 236 - LAS 250)

(Karachi: LAG- 192 - LAS 250; Invasion: LAG 6 - LAS 4; Highrise: LAG 2 - LAS 3; Rio: LAG 236 - LAS 250) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR (Skidrow: TOR 250 - MIN 156; Karachi: TOR 6 - MIN 5; Karachi: TOR 1 - MIN 3; Rio: TOR 206 - MIN 250; Invasion: TOR 6 - MIN 0)

(Skidrow: TOR 250 - MIN 156; Karachi: TOR 6 - MIN 5; Karachi: TOR 1 - MIN 3; Rio: TOR 206 - MIN 250; Invasion: TOR 6 - MIN 0) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas (Rio: LAT 122 - OPT 250; Karachi: LAT 3 - OPT 6; Invasion: LAT 2 - OPT 3)

Results of Week 1 Day 3 matches

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Las Vegas Legion (1 - 3)

Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR (3 - 2)

Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas (0 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

Below are the teams' standings following the Week 1 matches in CDL 2024 Stage 2 Qualifiers.

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 2 - 0 20 2 New York Subliners (NYS) 2 - 0 20 3 OpTic Texas (OPT) 1 - 0 10 4 Boston Breach (BOS) 1 - 0 10 5 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 1 - 0 10 6 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 1 - 0 10 7 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 0 - 1 0 8 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 1 0 9 Las Angeles Thieves (LAT) 0 - 1 0 10 Seattle Surge (SEA) 0 - 1 0 11 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 0 -2 0 12 Miami Heretics (MIA) 0 - 2 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 1

Here's the Call of Duty 2024 Major 2 schedule for next week:

Week 2 Day 1 matches (Feb 23 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1: New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. OpTic Texas

Match 3: Miami Heretics vs. Las Vegas Legion

Week 2 Day 2 matches (Feb 24 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 2: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Texas

Match 3: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 2 Day 3 matches (Feb 25 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Boston Breach

Match 3: Atlanta FaZe vs. New York Subliners

