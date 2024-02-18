Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 1 Day 2 results

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 is in its first week of qualifying rounds, with 12 teams competing for winners' bracket seeding ahead of the main tournament in March. Miami Heretics is set to host Stage 2 Major following the recent hosting of the Stage 1 Major by Boston Breach, where Toronto Ultra reigned champions.

Despite the massive layoffs and legal issues surrounding the CDL, the league has continuously pushed through. Here are the second day's results in the first week of Call of Duty 2024 Major 2 qualifying rounds.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Results of Week 1 Day 2

There were three matches on the second day of Call of Duty League 2024 Week 1 Qualifiers.

The first match highlighted Boston Breach's prowess on Hardpoint, clinching two rounds of the game mode against Carolina Royal Ravens. The Ravens got a win on S&D Terminal but eventually lost to Boston, 3-1.

In Match 2, Stage 1 runner-up Atlanta FaZe handed Miami Heretics' second loss. The Heretics won the first map on Hardpoint, but FaZe was unstoppable in the next three matches.

Meanwhile, the final match of the day was a clean sweep by New York Subliners as they took down Seattle Surge.

Week 1 Day 2 matches

Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Boston Breach vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Invasion: BOS - 250 - CAR 222; Terminal: BOS 4 - CAR 6; Highrise: BOS 3 - CAR 2; Karachi: BOS 250 - CAR 221)

(Invasion: BOS - 250 - CAR 222; Terminal: BOS 4 - CAR 6; Highrise: BOS 3 - CAR 2; Karachi: BOS 250 - CAR 221) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. Miami Heretics (Sub Base: ATL 151 - MIA 250; Highrise: ATL 6 - MIA 5; Karachi: ATL 3 - MIA 0; Rio: ATL 250- MIA 184)

(Sub Base: ATL 151 - MIA 250; Highrise: ATL 6 - MIA 5; Karachi: ATL 3 - MIA 0; Rio: ATL 250- MIA 184) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - New York Subliners vs. Seattle Surge (Rio: MIA - 184- TOR 250; Rio: MIA 4 - TOR 6; Karachi: MIA 2 - TOR 3)

Results of Week 4 Day 2 matches

Boston Breach vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 1)

Atlanta FaZe vs. Miami Heretics (3 - 1)

New York Subliners vs. Seattle Surge (3 - 0)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

With the results of the Week 1 Day 2 matches, here are the updated team standings in Major 2 Qualifiers:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 New York Subliners (NYSL) 2 - 0 20 2 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 1 - 0 10 3 Boston Breach (BOS) 1 - 0 10 4 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 1 - 0 10 5 OpTic Texas (OPT) 0 - 0 0 6 Minnesota RØKKR (MIN) 0 - 0 0 7 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 0 - 0 0 8 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 0 - 0 0 9 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 0 0 10 Seattle Surge (SEA) 0 - 1 0 11 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 0 -2 0 12 Miami Heretics (MIA) 0 - 2 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 1

There are eight matches for Call of Duty League 2024 Week 1. Check the full schedule below:

Week 1 Day 1 matches (Feb 16 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1:Miami Heretics vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 2: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners

Week 1 Day 2 matches (Feb 17 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1: Boston Breach vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: New York Subliners vs. Seattle Surge

Week 1 Day 3 matches (Feb 18 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Las Vegas Legion

Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Match 3: Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas

