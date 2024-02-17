Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 1 Day 1 results

The Call of Duty League 2024 is back this February for its Stage 2 Major, hosted by Miami Heretics. The CDL has been pushing through despite the legal issues surrounding the league. For Week 1, only two matches were played, with Heretics taking on Toronto Ultra and the Ravens going up against the Subliners.
The CDL Stage 1 Major concluded in January, with Toronto Ultra clinching the coveted title. They brought down the undefeated Atlanta FaZe in a quick 4-1 series.
This article highlights the results of the Call of Duty 2024 Stage 2 Major Week 1 Day 1.
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Results of Week 1 Day 1
The first day of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 qualifiers happened on February 16, featuring two matches.
The first match was a showdown between defending champions Toronto Ultra and Major 2 host Miami Heretics. With Ultra's mastery and dominance in the new multiplayer map, Rio, Heretics unfortunately did not stand a chance, losing quickly in a 3-0 series.
Meanwhile, the second match was a close fight between Carolina Royal Ravens and New York Subliners. The Ravens were ahead in the first two encounters, but the Subliners were able to pull off a reverse sweep to ultimately win the series.
Week 1 Day 1 matches
- Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Miami Heretics vs. Toronto Ultra (Rio: MIA - 184- TOR 250; Rio: MIA 4 - TOR 6; Karachi: MIA 2 - TOR 3)
- Match 2 (1:00 PM PT) - Carolina Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners (Sub Base: CAR 250 - NYS 245; Invasion: CAR 6 - NYS 1; Highrise: CAR 2 - NYS 3; Invasion: CAR 100 - NYS 250; Karachi: CAR 1 - NYS 6)
Results of Week 4 Day 1 matches
- Miami Heretics vs. Toronto Ultra (0 - 3)
- Carolina Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners (2 - 3)
Call of Duty League 2024 points standings
Following the matches in Week 1 Day 1, here are the current team standings in the Major 2 qualifiers:
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 1
Here are the Week 1 matches for Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2:
Week 1 Day 1 matches (Feb 16 at 12:00 PM PT)
- Match 1:Miami Heretics vs. Toronto Ultra
- Match 2: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners
Week 1 Day 2 matches (Feb 17 at 12:00 PM PT)
- Match 1: Boston Breach vs. Carolina Royal Ravens
- Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Miami Heretics
- Match 3: New York Subliners vs. Seattle Surge
Week 1 Day 3 matches (Feb 18 at 12:00 PM PT)
- Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Las Vegas Legion
- Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR
- Match 3: Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas
