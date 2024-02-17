Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 1 Day 1 results

The Call of Duty League 2024 is back this February for its Stage 2 Major, hosted by Miami Heretics. The CDL has been pushing through despite the legal issues surrounding the league. For Week 1, only two matches were played, with Heretics taking on Toronto Ultra and the Ravens going up against the Subliners.

The CDL Stage 1 Major concluded in January, with Toronto Ultra clinching the coveted title. They brought down the undefeated Atlanta FaZe in a quick 4-1 series.

This article highlights the results of the Call of Duty 2024 Stage 2 Major Week 1 Day 1.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Results of Week 1 Day 1

The first day of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 qualifiers happened on February 16, featuring two matches.

The first match was a showdown between defending champions Toronto Ultra and Major 2 host Miami Heretics. With Ultra's mastery and dominance in the new multiplayer map, Rio, Heretics unfortunately did not stand a chance, losing quickly in a 3-0 series.

Meanwhile, the second match was a close fight between Carolina Royal Ravens and New York Subliners. The Ravens were ahead in the first two encounters, but the Subliners were able to pull off a reverse sweep to ultimately win the series.

Week 1 Day 1 matches

Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Miami Heretics vs. Toronto Ultra (Rio: MIA - 184- TOR 250; Rio: MIA 4 - TOR 6; Karachi: MIA 2 - TOR 3)

(Rio: MIA - 184- TOR 250; Rio: MIA 4 - TOR 6; Karachi: MIA 2 - TOR 3) Match 2 (1:00 PM PT) - Carolina Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners (Sub Base: CAR 250 - NYS 245; Invasion: CAR 6 - NYS 1; Highrise: CAR 2 - NYS 3; Invasion: CAR 100 - NYS 250; Karachi: CAR 1 - NYS 6)

Results of Week 4 Day 1 matches

Miami Heretics vs. Toronto Ultra (0 - 3)

Carolina Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners (2 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

Following the matches in Week 1 Day 1, here are the current team standings in the Major 2 qualifiers:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 1 - 0 10 2 New York Subliners (NYSL) 1 - 0 10 3 Vegas Legion (LAS) 0 - 0 0 4 Seattle Surge (SEA) 0 - 0 0 5 OpTic Texas (OPT) 0 - 0 0 6 Minnesota RØKKR (MIN) 0 - 0 0 7 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 0 - 0 0 8 Boston Breach (BOS) 0 - 0 0 9 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 0 0 10 Atlanta FaZe 0 - 0 0 11 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 0 -1 0 12 Miami Heretics (MIA) 0 - 1 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 1

Here are the Week 1 matches for Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2:

Week 1 Day 1 matches (Feb 16 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1:Miami Heretics vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 2: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. New York Subliners

Week 1 Day 2 matches (Feb 17 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1: Boston Breach vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: New York Subliners vs. Seattle Surge

Week 1 Day 3 matches (Feb 18 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Las Vegas Legion

Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Match 3: Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Texas

