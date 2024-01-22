Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 2 results

Call of Duty League 2024 is closing out the final day of Week 4 in Stage 1 Major Qualifiers hosted by the Boston Breach. Fans of the competitive league saw both dominating and close matches, with Los Angeles Thieves, New York Subliners, and Atlanta FaZe picking up wins from their opponents.

Closing the week on top of the leaderboard are Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners, and Miami Heretics. Below are the results of Week 4 Day 3 in Call of Duty League 2024.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 4 Day 3

The final day of the Boston Breach qualifiers in Call of Duty League 2024 happened on January 21. The first match was an intense fight between Los Angeles Thieves and Royal Ravens, where the former took the series win in the fifth game.

The second match was also a five-game thriller, with New York Subliners securing the win against Boston Breach. Meanwhile, the third match was a quick 3-0 by top seeder Atlanta FaZe defeating OpTic Texas.

Week 4 Day 3 matches

Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Sub Base: LAT 168 - CAR 250; Terminal: LAT 6 - CAR 3; Invasion: LAT 3 - CAR 1; Karachi: LAT 176- CAR 250; Karachi: LAT 6 - CAR 4)

(Sub Base: LAT 168 - CAR 250; Terminal: LAT 6 - CAR 3; Invasion: LAT 3 - CAR 1; Karachi: LAT 176- CAR 250; Karachi: LAT 6 - CAR 4) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach (Skidrow: NYS 208 - BOS 250; Karachi: NYS 6 - BOS 3; Highrise: NYS 2 - BOS 3; Invasion NYS 250 - BOS 203; Highrise NYS 6 - BOS 4)

(Skidrow: NYS 208 - BOS 250; Karachi: NYS 6 - BOS 3; Highrise: NYS 2 - BOS 3; Invasion NYS 250 - BOS 203; Highrise NYS 6 - BOS 4) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. OpTic Texas (Invasion: ATL 250 - OPT 235; Invasion: ATL 6 - OPT 3; Highrise: ATL 3 - OPT 1)

Results of Week 4 Day 3 matches

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 2)

New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach (3 - 2)

Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas (3 - 0)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

Following the conclusion of the Week 4 Day 3 matches for the Major 1 Qualifiers, here are the final team standings:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 7 - 0 70 2 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 6 - 1 60 3 New York Subliners (NYSL) 6 - 1 60 4 Miami Heretics (MIA) 5 - 2 50 5 OpTic Texas (OPT) 4 - 3 40 6 Minnesota RØKKR (MIN) 3 - 4 30 7 Seattle Surge (SEA) 3 - 4 30 8 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 2 - 5 20 9 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 5 20 10 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 2 - 5 10 11 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 1 - 6 10 12 Las Vegas Legion (LV) 1 - 6 10

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Bracket matches

Below are the bracket matchups for the Major 1 Tournament in Boston:

Winners Bracket:

Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas

Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge

New York Subliners vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Elimination Bracket:

Los Angeles Thieves vs. TBA

Las Vegas Legion vs. TBA

Boston Breach vs. TBA

Carolina Royal Ravens vs. TBA

