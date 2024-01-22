Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 2 results

Call of Duty League 2024 is closing out the final day of Week 4 in Stage 1 Major Qualifiers hosted by the Boston Breach. Fans of the competitive league saw both dominating and close matches, with Los Angeles Thieves, New York Subliners, and Atlanta FaZe picking up wins from their opponents.
Closing the week on top of the leaderboard are Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners, and Miami Heretics. Below are the results of Week 4 Day 3 in Call of Duty League 2024.
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 4 Day 3
The final day of the Boston Breach qualifiers in Call of Duty League 2024 happened on January 21. The first match was an intense fight between Los Angeles Thieves and Royal Ravens, where the former took the series win in the fifth game.
The second match was also a five-game thriller, with New York Subliners securing the win against Boston Breach. Meanwhile, the third match was a quick 3-0 by top seeder Atlanta FaZe defeating OpTic Texas.
Week 4 Day 3 matches
- Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Sub Base: LAT 168 - CAR 250; Terminal: LAT 6 - CAR 3; Invasion: LAT 3 - CAR 1; Karachi: LAT 176- CAR 250; Karachi: LAT 6 - CAR 4)
- Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach (Skidrow: NYS 208 - BOS 250; Karachi: NYS 6 - BOS 3; Highrise: NYS 2 - BOS 3; Invasion NYS 250 - BOS 203; Highrise NYS 6 - BOS 4)
- Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. OpTic Texas (Invasion: ATL 250 - OPT 235; Invasion: ATL 6 - OPT 3; Highrise: ATL 3 - OPT 1)
Results of Week 4 Day 3 matches
- Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 2)
- New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach (3 - 2)
- Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas (3 - 0)
Call of Duty League 2024 points standings
Following the conclusion of the Week 4 Day 3 matches for the Major 1 Qualifiers, here are the final team standings:
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Bracket matches
Below are the bracket matchups for the Major 1 Tournament in Boston:
Winners Bracket:
- Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas
- Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge
- New York Subliners vs. Minnesota ROKKR
Elimination Bracket:
- Los Angeles Thieves vs. TBA
- Las Vegas Legion vs. TBA
- Boston Breach vs. TBA
- Carolina Royal Ravens vs. TBA
