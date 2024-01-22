Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 2 results

Call of Duty
By Ivy Lucas
Modified Jan 22, 2024 10:55 IST
Call of Duty League 2024 Week 4 Day 3 results
Call of Duty League 2024 is closing out the final day of Week 4 in Stage 1 Major Qualifiers hosted by the Boston Breach. Fans of the competitive league saw both dominating and close matches, with Los Angeles Thieves, New York Subliners, and Atlanta FaZe picking up wins from their opponents.

Closing the week on top of the leaderboard are Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners, and Miami Heretics. Below are the results of Week 4 Day 3 in Call of Duty League 2024.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 4 Day 3

The final day of the Boston Breach qualifiers in Call of Duty League 2024 happened on January 21. The first match was an intense fight between Los Angeles Thieves and Royal Ravens, where the former took the series win in the fifth game.

The second match was also a five-game thriller, with New York Subliners securing the win against Boston Breach. Meanwhile, the third match was a quick 3-0 by top seeder Atlanta FaZe defeating OpTic Texas.

Week 4 Day 3 matches

  • Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Sub Base: LAT 168 - CAR 250; Terminal: LAT 6 - CAR 3; Invasion: LAT 3 - CAR 1; Karachi: LAT 176- CAR 250; Karachi: LAT 6 - CAR 4)
  • Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach (Skidrow: NYS 208 - BOS 250; Karachi: NYS 6 - BOS 3; Highrise: NYS 2 - BOS 3; Invasion NYS 250 - BOS 203; Highrise NYS 6 - BOS 4)
  • Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. OpTic Texas (Invasion: ATL 250 - OPT 235; Invasion: ATL 6 - OPT 3; Highrise: ATL 3 - OPT 1)

Results of Week 4 Day 3 matches

  • Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 2)
  • New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach (3 - 2)
  • Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas (3 - 0)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

youtube-cover

Following the conclusion of the Week 4 Day 3 matches for the Major 1 Qualifiers, here are the final team standings:

PositionTeamsWin-LosePoints
1Atlanta FaZe (ATL)7 - 070
2Toronto Ultra (TOR)6 - 160
3New York Subliners (NYSL)6 - 160
4Miami Heretics (MIA)5 - 250
5OpTic Texas (OPT)4 - 340
6Minnesota RØKKR (MIN)3 - 430
7Seattle Surge (SEA)3 - 430
8Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)2 - 520
9Boston Breach (BOS)2 - 520
10Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)2 - 510
11Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)1 - 610
12Las Vegas Legion (LV)1 - 610

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Bracket matches

Below are the bracket matchups for the Major 1 Tournament in Boston:

Winners Bracket:

  • Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
  • Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas
  • Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge
  • New York Subliners vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Elimination Bracket:

  • Los Angeles Thieves vs. TBA
  • Las Vegas Legion vs. TBA
  • Boston Breach vs. TBA
  • Carolina Royal Ravens vs. TBA

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty news and updates.

