Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 2 results

By Ivy Lucas
Modified Jan 21, 2024 08:28 IST
Call of Duty 2024 Week 4 Day 2 results
Call of Duty 2024 Week 4 Day 2 results (Image via CDL)

The Call of Duty League 2024 is back to give fans competitive and intense matches. The game is currently in Week 4 Day 2 of Stage 1 Major, hosted by Boston Breach. The first day of the week saw dominating performances from Minnesota ROKKR, OpTic Texas, and Toronto Ultra. Each team handed a clean sweep to their opponents, ending the Day 1 schedule quickly.

Heading into Week 4 Day 2, Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners, and Miami Heretics lead the team standings. This article highlights the results for the Call of Duty League 2024 Week 4 Day 2.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 4 Day 2

The Call of Duty League 2024 Week 4 Day 2 started on January 20 and featured four matches. In the first fixture, Ultra managed to lead 2-0 against Legion before they were able to snatch Game 3 in Highrise. The Ultra quickly recovered, closing the series in Game 4.

It's a different story for the Heretics, though, as they finished the series unscathed against the Guerrillas. The last two matches were a close fight, with Seattle Surge taking the upper hand against the ROKKRS and Atlanta FaZe closing the series, preserving their perfect record by defeating the Ravens.

Week 4 Day 2 matches

  • Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Las Vegas Legion (Sub Base: TOR 250 - LV 217; Skidrow: TOR 6 - LV 3; Highrise: TOR 2 - LV 3; Invasion: TOR 250 - LV 158)
  • Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (Terminal: MIA 250 - LAG 207; Invasion: MIA 6 - LAG 5; Karachi: MIA 3 - LAG 0)
  • Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Seattle Surge vs. Minnesota ROKKR (Skidrow: SEA 218 - MIN 250; Invasion: SEA 6 - MIN 4; Karachi: SEA 2 - MIN 3; Terminal: SEA 250 - MIN 188; Karachi: SEA 3 - MIN 6
  • Match 4 (4:30 PM PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Skidrow: ATL 250 - CAR 170; Highrise: ATL 6 - CAR 3; Karachi: ATL 1 - CAR 3; Sub base: ATL 168 - CAR 250; ATL 6 - CAR 1

Results of Week 4 Day 2 matches

  • Toronto Ultra vs. Las Vegas Legion (3 - 1)
  • Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (3 - 0)
  • Seattle Surge vs Minnesota ROKKR (2 - 3)
  • Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 2)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

youtube-cover

The conclusion of Week 4 Day 2 matches brought several changes to the team standings. Here are the current rankings in CDL 2024:

PositionTeamsWin-LosePoints
1Atlanta FaZe (ATL)6 - 060
2Toronto Ultra (TOR)6 - 160
3New York Subliners (NYSL)5 - 150
4Miami Heretics (MIA)5 - 250
5OpTic Texas (OPT)4 - 240
6Minnesota RØKKR (MIN)3 - 430
7Seattle Surge (SEA)3 - 430
8Boston Breach (BOS)2 - 420
9Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)2 - 520
10Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)1 - 510
11Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)1 - 510
12Las Vegas Legion (LV)1 - 610

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 4

There are 10 matches and three playing days for Week 4, with the final games commencing on January 22. Here's the full schedule for CDL Week 4:

