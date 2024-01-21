Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 2 results

The Call of Duty League 2024 is back to give fans competitive and intense matches. The game is currently in Week 4 Day 2 of Stage 1 Major, hosted by Boston Breach. The first day of the week saw dominating performances from Minnesota ROKKR, OpTic Texas, and Toronto Ultra. Each team handed a clean sweep to their opponents, ending the Day 1 schedule quickly.
Heading into Week 4 Day 2, Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners, and Miami Heretics lead the team standings. This article highlights the results for the Call of Duty League 2024 Week 4 Day 2.
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 4 Day 2
The Call of Duty League 2024 Week 4 Day 2 started on January 20 and featured four matches. In the first fixture, Ultra managed to lead 2-0 against Legion before they were able to snatch Game 3 in Highrise. The Ultra quickly recovered, closing the series in Game 4.
It's a different story for the Heretics, though, as they finished the series unscathed against the Guerrillas. The last two matches were a close fight, with Seattle Surge taking the upper hand against the ROKKRS and Atlanta FaZe closing the series, preserving their perfect record by defeating the Ravens.
Week 4 Day 2 matches
- Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Las Vegas Legion (Sub Base: TOR 250 - LV 217; Skidrow: TOR 6 - LV 3; Highrise: TOR 2 - LV 3; Invasion: TOR 250 - LV 158)
- Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (Terminal: MIA 250 - LAG 207; Invasion: MIA 6 - LAG 5; Karachi: MIA 3 - LAG 0)
- Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Seattle Surge vs. Minnesota ROKKR (Skidrow: SEA 218 - MIN 250; Invasion: SEA 6 - MIN 4; Karachi: SEA 2 - MIN 3; Terminal: SEA 250 - MIN 188; Karachi: SEA 3 - MIN 6
- Match 4 (4:30 PM PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Skidrow: ATL 250 - CAR 170; Highrise: ATL 6 - CAR 3; Karachi: ATL 1 - CAR 3; Sub base: ATL 168 - CAR 250; ATL 6 - CAR 1
Call of Duty League 2024 points standings
The conclusion of Week 4 Day 2 matches brought several changes to the team standings. Here are the current rankings in CDL 2024:
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 4
There are 10 matches and three playing days for Week 4, with the final games commencing on January 22. Here's the full schedule for CDL Week 4:
