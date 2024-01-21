Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 2 results

The Call of Duty League 2024 is back to give fans competitive and intense matches. The game is currently in Week 4 Day 2 of Stage 1 Major, hosted by Boston Breach. The first day of the week saw dominating performances from Minnesota ROKKR, OpTic Texas, and Toronto Ultra. Each team handed a clean sweep to their opponents, ending the Day 1 schedule quickly.

Heading into Week 4 Day 2, Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners, and Miami Heretics lead the team standings. This article highlights the results for the Call of Duty League 2024 Week 4 Day 2.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 4 Day 2

The Call of Duty League 2024 Week 4 Day 2 started on January 20 and featured four matches. In the first fixture, Ultra managed to lead 2-0 against Legion before they were able to snatch Game 3 in Highrise. The Ultra quickly recovered, closing the series in Game 4.

It's a different story for the Heretics, though, as they finished the series unscathed against the Guerrillas. The last two matches were a close fight, with Seattle Surge taking the upper hand against the ROKKRS and Atlanta FaZe closing the series, preserving their perfect record by defeating the Ravens.

Week 4 Day 2 matches

Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Las Vegas Legion (Sub Base: TOR 250 - LV 217; Skidrow: TOR 6 - LV 3; Highrise: TOR 2 - LV 3; Invasion: TOR 250 - LV 158)

(Sub Base: TOR 250 - LV 217; Skidrow: TOR 6 - LV 3; Highrise: TOR 2 - LV 3; Invasion: TOR 250 - LV 158) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (Terminal: MIA 250 - LAG 207; Invasion: MIA 6 - LAG 5; Karachi: MIA 3 - LAG 0)

(Terminal: MIA 250 - LAG 207; Invasion: MIA 6 - LAG 5; Karachi: MIA 3 - LAG 0) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Seattle Surge vs. Minnesota ROKKR (Skidrow: SEA 218 - MIN 250; Invasion: SEA 6 - MIN 4; Karachi: SEA 2 - MIN 3; Terminal: SEA 250 - MIN 188; Karachi: SEA 3 - MIN 6

(Skidrow: SEA 218 - MIN 250; Invasion: SEA 6 - MIN 4; Karachi: SEA 2 - MIN 3; Terminal: SEA 250 - MIN 188; Karachi: SEA 3 - MIN 6 Match 4 (4:30 PM PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Skidrow: ATL 250 - CAR 170; Highrise: ATL 6 - CAR 3; Karachi: ATL 1 - CAR 3; Sub base: ATL 168 - CAR 250; ATL 6 - CAR 1

Results of Week 4 Day 2 matches

Toronto Ultra vs. Las Vegas Legion (3 - 1)

Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (3 - 0)

Seattle Surge vs Minnesota ROKKR (2 - 3)

Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 2)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

The conclusion of Week 4 Day 2 matches brought several changes to the team standings. Here are the current rankings in CDL 2024:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 6 - 0 60 2 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 6 - 1 60 3 New York Subliners (NYSL) 5 - 1 50 4 Miami Heretics (MIA) 5 - 2 50 5 OpTic Texas (OPT) 4 - 2 40 6 Minnesota RØKKR (MIN) 3 - 4 30 7 Seattle Surge (SEA) 3 - 4 30 8 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 4 20 9 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 2 - 5 20 10 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 1 - 5 10 11 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 1 - 5 10 12 Las Vegas Legion (LV) 1 - 6 10

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 4

There are 10 matches and three playing days for Week 4, with the final games commencing on January 22. Here's the full schedule for CDL Week 4:

Week 4 Day 1 matches

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Match 2: OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners

Week 4 Day 2 matches

Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 2: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: Minnesota RØKKR vs. Seattle Surge

Match 4: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 4 Day 3 matches

Match 1:Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 2: Boston Breach vs. New York Subliners

Match 3: Optic Texas vs. Atlanta Faze

