Rebirth Island Warzone arrival might be sooner than you think

While Activision already confirmed that Rebirth Island is officially returning to Warzone, a recent tease by Raven Software has hinted that the map might be coming sooner than what the community had anticipated. Call of Duty is bringing both the fan-favorite maps Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep in Warzone again. However, the last announcement revealed that the Fortune's Keep will arrive before Rebirth.

If you want to learn what the new tease is about and Rebirth Island's possible return timeframe in Warzone, keep reading.

Raven Software teases Rebirth Island Warzone arrival sooner than Fortune's Keep

Previously, Activision stated that Rebirth Island will come to the CoD battle royale in mid-2024, and Fortune's Keep is slated to be released in early 2024. However, after their announcement last year, the FPS giant has been silent for a while.

Given the massive demand for Rebirth's return, it seems like the developers want to speed up the process. In the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded patch, Raven Software revealed that the Specialist Perk Package is returning in the battle royale, and the package was kept on the infamous tower of the map.

While this doesn't confirm anything, the fan demand and the developers' intention are both pretty clear by the tease. Furthermore, Activision has yet to tease anything regarding the other map, which was scheduled to come in early 2024. This opens up the possibility of Call of Duty pushing the most favorite map's return sooner than before.

The map was first introduced in Warzone on December 16, 2020. The Resurgence map was a large part of the Black Ops Cold War integration. Since its release, it immediately became a fan-favorite, and players spent hours playing on this map. Sadly, the developers removed it when they integrated Warzone with Modern Warfare 2 and wanted a new direction for the future of the battle royale.

That said, fans were never happy about it and asked for the map's return as much as possible. Given the circumstances, we can now anticipate that the Resurgence map might be a part of the Season 3 update of Warzone.

What do you think about the map's return in the battle royale? Let us know in the comments.