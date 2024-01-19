Is the Specialist Perk bonus coming to Warzone? Possibility explored

The fan-favorite Specialist Perk bonus is reportedly coming to Warzone. Amid the issues surrounding the Season 1 Reloaded launch, Raven Software has released a teaser that seems to be an image of the Rebirth Island and the rare Perk. Although not much has been revealed, fans are thrilled at the potential comeback of the popular Perk.

Season 1 Reloaded has brought massive changes and content to Warzone despite the mishaps and issues players encountered during its launch. However, it seems that there is more for fans of the battle royale title.

Raven hints at the return of the Specialist Perk bonus in Warzone

The Specialist Perk is potentially coming back to Warzone. Raven has dropped a teaser on X that shows an image of the Rebirth Island and the highly-coveted Perk. The image caption reads:

"So anyway, what are some of the features we're preparing for well ahead of time - you ask?"

The developer did not elaborate further about the post, but it's clear that it is preparing for more features to bring into the game. While the return of the Rebirth Island has been confirmed in an earlier announcement, the apparent comeback of the Specialist Perk is new information.

Raven hints at the comeback of the Perk (Image via Activision)

First appearing in the original Warzone, the Specialist Perk bonus activates the other Perks in the game all at once. This allows players to stack on powerful Perk loadouts to gain a huge advantage in battles.

However, to use this ultra-rare Perk, you need to loot the item in-game. It can be found as ground loot with an extremely low drop rate, so players encounter this very rarely.

Its actual launch date is yet to be revealed, but it is speculated to come with Rebirth Island later this year. It is important to note that the developer previously announced that Fortune's Keep is set to arrive first before Rebirth Island.

