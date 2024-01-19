Why did Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play get delayed?

To everyone's dismay, Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play has been delayed. The mode was initially planned to be made available with the Season 1 Reloaded update. However, Call of Duty has reported on X that this content will be delayed until further notice. Although the developers didn't delve into the reasons for this postponement, they did mention a "critical issue," giving fans a faint idea of what was going on behind the scenes.

Ranked Play is a highly competitive game mode in Call of Duty games. Initially, it gained a lot of traction in Modern Warfare 2 (2022), and players could compete in different Skill Tiers and Divisions, earning various rewards. This mode gave them a platform to showcase their skills. As Ranked Play gained popularity, it made its way to Warzone.

This time, the mode was being planned for MW3. However, it got delayed at the last moment, leaving fans wondering what went wrong. This article will discuss why Ranked Play was delayed and when it might be finally launched.

Update: All Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play issues have been resolved and the mode is currently live.

When is Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play releasing?

According to the official Call of Duty report on X dated January 17, 2023, Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play was not going to go live with the Season 1 Reloaded update. The post cited that the team responsible for this competitive mode would be "performing checks" before releasing it. The report didn't expand on the topic.

In a follow-up post, a "critical issue" and "unforeseen circumstances" were provided as the reasons for the delay. Once the problem is resolved, Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play should be immediately made live following a minor update.

Although no official release date has been revealed, Ranked Play is expected to arrive within a few days (as of January 18). Hence, fans eagerly waiting for the mode should be able to showcase their skills in it by January 22 via the new MW3 playlist update.

It is worth noting here that it is not uncommon for Call of Duty to delay updates unless the developers are satisfied with their content. However, considering the state at which Season 1 Reloaded launched and how Activision solved its issues promptly, the mode should be here soon.

That covers everything there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play being delayed as well as its expected release window. Needless to say, the mode will be arriving with its own unique rewards for achieving Skill Tiers and Divisions.