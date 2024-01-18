All Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded known errors

The Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded update isn't without its issues. Right after this patch went live, players took to online platforms to report problems they were facing. Crashes, loading screen loops, and more were mentioned as issues they encountered frequently.

Fortunately, the developers are taking note of this and have listed the complaints on their official Trello board. They're working on fixing certain problems on priority.

That said, this article will take a closer look at all ongoing issues in Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded.

All ongoing errors in the Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded update

The official Trello board for Call of Duty lists the following ongoing issues in MW3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded:

[All Platforms] Fetching Data: We're investigating an issue causing players to get stuck in a "Fetching Data" loop.

[All Platforms] Loadout: We're investigating an issue causing players to enter a bugged state when attempting to open a Loadout.

[All Platforms] Killstreak Notification Banner: We're investigating an issue causing some Killstreak Notification Banners to not appear correctly.

[All Platforms] Map Distortion: We're investigating an issue causing distorted geography in Urzikstan.

However, some errors from previous updates still linger and are yet to be fixed. If you are facing any of the following, be assured that Call of Duty developers are actively working to eradicate them:

Global issues

[All Platforms] Players logging into Season 1 may see an incorrect error message stating their data is corrupt. Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts, customization, and certain settings may be reset.

[All Platforms] Bantam Operator: We're investigating an issue causing Bantam to no longer be available to equip.

Battle Royale issues

[All Platforms] Ascenders: We've temporarily disabled some Ascenders across Urzikstan while we investigate an issue allowing players to unintentionally access prohibited areas of the map.

[All Platforms] Melee: We're investigating an issue causing some Melee hits to do more damage than intended.

[All Platforms] Warmageddon Vehicle Skin: We're investigating an issue causing the Warmageddon Vehicle skin to not appear properly in-game.

[All Platforms] Armor Plates: We're investigating an issue causing inconsistencies with equipping Armor Plates.

[All Platforms] Squad HUD: We're investigating an issue where the Squad widget displays the incorrect number of Players in your Squad.

[All Platforms] Inactivity: We're investigating an issue causing Players to "Kicked Due to Inactivity" despite being active in-game.

[All Platforms] Armor Plates: We're investigating an issue causing Players to get stuck in an Armor Plate equip loop when downed.

[All Platforms] Automatic Resupply: We're investigating an issue with Automatic Resupply causing Lethal & Tactical Equipment Loadout slots to Resupply with incorrect items.

[All Platforms] Redeploy Notifications: We're investigating an issue causing enemy Redeploy Notifications to not play consistently.

[All Platforms] Breacher Drone: We're investigating an issue causing the Breacher Drone to do more damage than intended.

[All Platforms] Gulag Token: We're investigating an issue causing Players to not receive Cash for equipped Gulag Tokens when the Gulag closes.

[All Platforms] Dead Silence UI: We're investigating an issue causing the Dead Silence UI to appear, despite not being active.

[All Platforms] Armor Plate: We're investigating an issue where Armor Plates equipped in the Gulag after a Win will not be equipped when Redeploying.

[All Platforms] Precision Airstrike Notification: We're investigating an issue where the Precision Airstrike Notification may not appear.

[All Platforms] Calling Cards: The AAR will show the default Calling Card instead of the Calling Cards equipped by the Player.

[All Platforms] Private Match: If a player crashes out of Private Match and is given the option to rejoin, they will not connect.

That covers all the known errors in Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded and all other problems that are yet to be resolved.

