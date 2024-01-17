Warzone crashes on startup: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty Warzone had a rough start during launch and after the recent integration with Modern Warfare 3. There have been a few reports that Activision’s battle royale is crashing during the initial booting process. This could be a major issue as it completely locks out users from playing the game and can potentially hinder the progress of the community in the new event challenges.

Warzone is a massive title that eats up a chunk of space on any device it is installed on. A single lobby is capable of hosting over 100 players at a time. This means that there are a lot of dependencies that run in the background to provide the community with a smooth gameplay experience.

This article highlights the possible fixes for Warzone crashing during startup.

How to possibly fix Warzone crashing on startup

Here is a list of methods that you can try to resolve the Warzone crashing issue on your device:

Try restarting the entire game client if and when the battle royale crashes. A fresh restart can solve many issues and help the title run all its functions properly.

Check your internet connection and its stability. You can restart your modem to obtain a seamless connection before starting the game.

Also, try verifying the game files through the client itself. For PC users, both Steam and Battle.net provide a dedicated option for this. You can perform a similar action on Xbox consoles by navigating to “Manage Files” and selecting the “Verify and Repair” option.

As a final route, you can choose to reinstall the entire game. A fresh reinstall can sometimes repair broken files and redownload missing items that might be crucial for the game.

It is important to note that these are not official fixes but simple workarounds that have proven to work for some individuals. You should reach out to the official Activision Support team if you have such an issue and raise a ticket to get the necessary assistance. These reports can also help the developers identify underlying issues and deploy the required updates to permanently fix the issue.

Possible reasons

An entire game crashing usually hints at an issue on the local system. However, this is not surprising, considering the long list of features that need to run flawlessly for the battle royale to function correctly. It could be something as small as the User Interface (UI) not firing up at the same time, causing the game to shut down during startup.

There is also a slight chance the most recent game update is causing issues in the background. However, this can only be confirmed after the publisher or developer officially announces it.

