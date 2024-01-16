Warzone lagging on PC: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Warzone players may face lagging issues often attributed to fluctuating FPS despite having good PC specifications. This fluctuation in framerate can negatively impact the gaming experience, causing disruptions and ultimately leading to losses in battle royale matches.

Lagging is a rage-inducing issue in gaming, especially in a shooting game where you must be precise to land crucial shots. While patches claim to provide fixes for this issue, it always seems to resurface after some time. Here are some temporary fixes you can do to deal with lagging issues on Warzone.

Common reasons for lagging in Warzone

Lagging issues in the game are caused by several factors (Image via Activision)

PC lag issues in Warzone can arise from several factors, with outdated GPU drivers and incompatible system settings being common culprits. Resolving these concerns requires updating GPU drivers, optimizing graphic settings, and addressing potential conflicts with antivirus software like Bitdefender.

How to fix lagging issues in Warzone

1) Update your graphics drivers

Outdated graphics drivers are one of the main culprits for lagging issues in Warzone. That being said, you may check for driver updates on your PC by heading to your Device Manager and selecting Display Adapters. Right-click your active driver and select Update Driver from the menu.

Alternatively, you may visit your drivers' official website and download the latest version manually.

2) Adjust graphics settings

Another way to enhance your system's performance in Warzone is to lower your graphics settings. While it may result in a less visually stunning experience, it can significantly improve gameplay performance.

Try to find the right balance between visual quality and performance, and experiment with different settings before an official match. This should help you achieve the optimal configuration for your system.

3) Check for hardware requirements

With tons of new content and updates coming to Warzone, it's possible that the lag is caused by hardware limitations. Make sure your PC aligns with the minimum or recommended system requirements for an optimal gaming experience.

Here are the specifications you need to run the battle royale:

Minimum specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2 GB

Recommended specifications (High settings)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 580, or Intel ARC A770

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 580, or Intel ARC A770 Video Memory: 4 GB

4) Close background programs

Some background programs can cause lagging on PC, so it's best to close them while playing. To do this, access your Task Manager to check which programs are running. Check the Processes tab to determine which app takes up most of your system's memory. Select the app and choose End Task.

