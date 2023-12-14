Warzone Travis Rilea error: Possible fixes, reason, and more

Warzone Season 1 is one of the largest updates in the Call of Duty franchise in 2023. Despite its massive content and impressive offerings, it remains plagued by some old errors players encountered in other CoD installments. The franchise is known for its numerous bugs and errors that can affect a player's gaming experience if left unresolved.

Among the returning errors in Warzone Season 1 is the Travis Rilea. Those who played Modern Warfare earlier this year would be familiar with it. Fortunately, some tricks and techniques should resolve this issue. This article provides possible fixes for the Travis Rilea error in Warzone.

How to fix the Travis Rilea error in Warzone

The Travis Rilea error in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Similar to other games in the CoD franchise, Travis Rilea in Warzone is a connection-based error that prevents players from getting into the game. While the issue may occur from your end, it could also be an issue with the Warzone servers. The error usually happens several times at the same time of the day, generally affecting Warzone PC players.

It also seems to occur during Steam's server maintenance on Tuesdays from 3 pm to 6 pm. If you encounter the error during this time, that could likely be the reason.

Although the Travis Rilea error stems from server problems, there are a few possible fixes. Here are some recommended solutions for the Travis Rilea error in Warzone:

1) Restart your device

As with many other bugs and errors in the Call of Duty franchise, restarting your PC or console is the best possible fix for the Travis Rilea error. Some players have reported that the issue was resolved after rebooting their devices.

2) Restart your router

If the first solution does not work for you, try restarting your router and checking if your internet connection is working. You can also perform a ping test to see if your internet speed is good enough to launch and play the game. You can connect to a different server in case your current connection is unstable.

3) Check Warzone servers

Since the error is most likely caused by the game's faulty servers, you can check Infinity Ward's official pages and accounts to check for server-related announcements. Depending on your device, you can also look for maintenance updates on Steam, Xbox, or PlayStation services.

That covers our possible Travis Rilea error solutions in Warzone. Follow Sportskeeda for more such game guides.