Warzone error code 0xc0000005(0) N: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 has introduced game-changing components such as new movement mechanics, the addition of the Urzikstan map, a slew of new weapons, and much more. While the community is excited to try out these new features, some Steam users have run into a stumbling block. Several gamers have reported that the game abruptly stops with the 0xc0000005(0) N error code, preventing them from fully enjoying the new season.

This article aims to offer crucial insights into the origin of a persistent issue and potential fixes. Unfortunately, a permanent solution is currently unavailable. However, gamers can experiment with temporary fixes to address this bothersome error.

How to fix the error 0xc0000005(0) N in Warzone?

The error code 0xc0000005(0) N in Warzone can be frustrating, interfering with the gameplay experience. This issue typically occurs when a game has problems locating or accessing specific data, resulting in an abrupt stop and subsequent crash.

To address this error, you can try out certain temporary fixes that are listed below:

1) Update your GPU driver

Outdated GPU drivers can cause a variety of errors in gaming, with one issue being the 0xc0000005(0) N error. Failure to update drivers can hinder smooth game functioning and cause compatibility issues.

2) Check file integrity

The common problem with this issue is corrupt or missing files for which the game couldn't access certain data. To address this concern, navigate to your Steam platform, select the game, access properties, and opt to "verify the integrity of game files."

3) Third-party applications

The occurrence of game crashes in Warzone may be related to third-party apps operating in the background, such as GeForce Experience.

When attempting to access specific data, these applications may clash with the game, resulting in errors and crashes. Consider disabling third-party apps such as GeForce Experience, Discord, and similar others to resolve this issue.

4) Turn off anti-virus

When playing online games like Warzone, it is best to temporarily disable antivirus software. Antivirus software can occasionally obstruct the retrieval of specific data, resulting in errors and game crashes.

5) Reach out to Activision support

If the problem persists after executing the aforementioned fixes, contact the Activision Support team for further assistance. While contacting support, please keep in mind that the resolution procedure may take some time.

