Modern Warfare 3 "match rule data” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 players are running into a "match rules data" error when they equip an Underbarrel to the Pulemyot 762. This hinders the customization process, not allowing you to equip that particular attachment to the weapon.

While it’s not a bug that breaks the game, it’s still rather annoying for those who like playing with the Pulemyot 762. Additionally, there is no permanent fix to the problem apart from waiting for the developers to come up with a patch or a hotfix.

Fortunately, there are a few community workarounds that you will be able to try in order to temporarily deal with the error.

Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over some of the things you can do to deal with the “match rule data” error in the shooter.

How to fix the "match rule data” error in Modern Warfare 3

The “match rule date” error is caused by a bug that occurs when you try to put the Underbarrel attachment on the Pulemyot 762. While there is no permanent solution for it, here are a few workarounds that you can try:

1) Restart the game and your system

While this might not seem like it will solve the problem, many in the community have stated that restarting Modern Warfare 3 along with their PC, PlayStation, or Xbox seems to have temporarily dealt with the issue.

The error did not pop up when their weapon reached level 6 and unlocked the Underbarrel slot, and they were able to customize the gun as they wanted until the error popped up again after some time.

So if the error persists for you, try restarting the game and your system a couple of times.

2) Verify file integrity

Those on PC might want to verify the integrity of Modern Warfare 3 files, as the error could be occurring due to some corrupt files in the installation directory.

To do this, Steam users will need to go to Library, select the game, and then go to Properties. There, under Local Files, select “Verify file integrity”.

If you are using Battle.net, you will need to click on the cog icon beside the game name and then select “Scan and fix.”

Both of these will start a process that will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may have been damaged.

3) Keep the game updated

MW3 has a lot of performance issues that the developers have been addressing in recent patches and hotfixes. They might have addressed the “match rule data” error in a recent version, so do not forget to check for new updates on your system and download the latest version.

4) Reach out to Activision support

If the error is still unresolved, you might want to reach out to Activision Support and have their support team help you with it.