Warzone Niamey Logan "your data is corrupt" error: How to fix, reasons, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 is live right now, and while the latest iteration has brought a brand new map, movement, and a lot more, players have been facing some errors while playing. One of the latest errors in Warzone right now is the Niamey Logan error, which states, "Your data is corrupt or didn’t download properly. You must reset your rank and unlocks to continue."

Facing this error while playing is worrisome and can ruin the experience. It mostly happens when you try to launch the game and get into the Call of Duty HQ lobby. Seeing the message that states that you need to "reset your rank and unlocks" to continue in the game can be scary if you don't know what to do. This article will focus on how to fix the Niamey Logan error and what's the reason behind players facing this.

How to fix the Niamey Logan error in Warzone

As stated earlier, the error mostly happens when you try to launch into the Call of Duty HQ. A pop up comes across and there are two options to choose, Yes and No. Usually, if you click on the Yes option, you can easily get into the CoD HQ. That's the most common fix for this error.

Even Call of Duty officially acknowledged this error on its Twitter account, with the post stating:

"Players logging into Season 1 may see an incorrect error message stating their data is corrupt. Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts, customization, and certain settings may be reset."

Hence, the error is basically an incorrect message from the game's side and it's nothing that you need to worry about. All your progress and unlocks are not lost and your in-game purchases will remain intact if you click on the Yes option.

Another reason that many players have been worried is because the brand new Warzone is now integrated to Modern Warfare 3. Since the community has been playing the multiplayer mode and Zombies for almost a month, their progress is supposed to be added in Warzone as well. However, seeing an error like this can surely make them worried. But they can rest assured as it's just a glitch from Activision's part, and hopefully, it'll be fixed in the next update.

For more news and guides like this regarding Warzone, stay tuned to Sportkskeeda's Call of Duty section.