As Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 goes live, Zombies is all set to get a fresh set of changes and additions. Players are hyped for the introduction of Act 4 and, with it, a new story mission. A range of new equipment and other goodies have also been added to the game. New acquisitions, such as the Dog Bone and Aether Blade, are also now part of the game, enhancing a player's overall experience of MW3 Zombies.

This article will detail all the information about the new equipment and all such additions that have been made part of the new seasonal content in the game. Read below for more.

What are the equipment changes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 1?

Expand Tweet

With the debut of MW3 Zombies Season 1, the game will see the addition of new lethal and tactical equipment additions along with two new killstreaks.

Lethal Equipment

The Experimental Gas Grenade has been added to MW3 Zombies. It is highly effective in warding off zombies. However, its efficacy against Aether Worms has been reduced.

Tactical Equipment

Decoy Grenades are now part of MW3's equipment arsenal. These can be equipped in stacks of two and will last for six seconds.

Killstreaks

The Juggernaut Killstreak has been addressed with the new update, and moving forward, it cannot destroy the exfil helicopter. Additionally, players can no longer die to their very own Sentry turrets with the new update.

New Story Act and Mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The beginning of Season 1 in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will mark the release of Act 4. Along with that, players will have instantaneous access to the newest Story Mission, which will also be launched with the debut of the latest Season.

The official blog indicates that a new gateway has been constructed in the Exclusion Zone. This is open for investigation, paving the way for new end-game content for the title.

What is the Wonder Weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Expand Tweet

The V-R11 is the latest weapon added to MW3 Zombies, and it has been codenamed the Wonder Weapon. It has numerous perks, which are listed below:

Shooting the V-R11 into Zombies can transform them back into humans. Players can also blast it at humans to transform them into friendly zombies that aid in fighting the enemies. Players also receive a buff whenever they are shot with the weapon.

The V-R11, or the Wonder Weapon, is now part of the Mystery Box in MW3 Zombies and is also available via loot.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest updates on Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.