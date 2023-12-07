Warzone and MW3 "reset your rank and unlocks to continue" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The much-awaited Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 is finally here. While millions of players are excited to try out the latest season, many players who just got the Season 1 update have received a dreadful message:

"ERROR: Your date is corrupt or didn't download properly. You must reset your rank and unlocks to continue. [Reason: NIAMEY – LOGAN]. Yes or No?"

Launch issues are prevalent in Call of Duty, especially with significant upgrades like new seasons, but this one is unusual. This is known as the Niamey Lee error, and it has a lot of Call of Duty players anxious about their hard-earned rankings in Warzone and MW3. This article will highlight the possible fixes for the Warzone and MW3 "reset your rank and unlocks to continue" error.

How to fix the Warzone and MW3 "reset your rank and unlocks to continue" error?

Here's how to fix the Reset rank error in MW3 Season 1:

When asked, select the Yes option.

Open the Settings menu by clicking Quick Settings.

To exit the menu, press the Circle button or Esc.

To address the issue thoroughly, restart the game client. If you're playing the game on PC, you'll need to repeat the process by entering the Settings menu on the landing page and then quitting it. You may also rely on the tried-and-true way of checking the integrity of your game's files.

Navigate to your Steam library.

Select Modern Warfare 3 from the list of games.

Choose Properties from the drop-down option.

From the Properties menu, select Local Files.

Right-click "Verify integrity of game files."

Wait for the procedure to complete before restarting your client.

Possible reasons

Niamey Lee error in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Niamey Lee error in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is known to occur when the game's data integrity is compromised. It indicates that the game files are corrupted or did not download correctly. This issue is especially aggravating since it frequently prohibits players from entering the game altogether, and the notice accompanying the error advises a severe solution: resetting one's rank and unlocking.

When players experience this issue, the game fails to load correctly, and the system identifies a data anomaly that may compromise gameplay or performance. The mistake emphasizes the necessity of effective data management and the impact that data corruption may have on the game experience. It reminds players to keep their game files in excellent shape and use safe data handling practices.

When the Niamey Logan data corruption error warning occurs, it is safe to click "Yes". Several streams, including Symfuhny, were courageous enough to check what happens after you click yes, just to find out that nothing occurs. Your rank, weapons, and unlocks will remain.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information on Warzone and MW3.