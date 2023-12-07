All new gameplay features in Warzone Season 1: Classic Red Dots, Reload Cancel, and more

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 is officially here, which means complete Warzone integration with the brand-new Urzikstan map. The game will also use much of the Modern Warfare 3 gameplay system rather than MW2. While Warzone 3 isn't an official moniker, the Call of Duty battle royale will be called 'Warzone' in the future. Call of Duty: Warzone will kick off with Season 1 on December 6, 2023, at 9:00 AM PT.

Many gamers believe the following modifications represent a third chapter in the game's lifespan, putting Al Mazrah and the MW2 year behind us. But what precisely is new and different in the most significant Warzone update of the year? This article will review substantial gameplay changes, such as the classic red dots, reload cancel, and more.

Latest gameplay feature additions in Warzone Season 1

Expand Tweet

Warzone will have various new playable components that will improve the controls. Ammo slots, a manual gas mask, and a support gun while swimming are just a few of the features that will be included from the start. These alterations impact the movement level, such as the cancellation of sliding or reloading while running, which is now a primary action.

Here are all the new gameplay additions introduced in Warzone Season 1:

Classic red dots

Classic red dots on the mini-map (Image via Activision)

In Warzone Season 1, the reappearance of the original red dots on the minimap is a critical modification that alters gameplay dynamics. When players use unsuppressed weapons, they briefly display red spots on the minimap, which other players may see. For stealth, this feature promotes the usage of suppressors, as firing without one betrays the player's position, making them an easy target for attackers.

The return of red dots has spurred community debate over their influence on game strategy. Some gamers like the added challenge and the need for strategic muzzle attachment choices. Others fear it may discourage aggressive playstyles, leaving them more vulnerable to third-party attacks. The discussion emphasizes the significance of suppressors in Warzone since they lower weapon noise and keep players off the minimap when shooting.

Reload cancel

Expand Tweet

The reload cancel feature with reload checkpoints in WZ Season 1 improves the reloading system for a more tactical and fluid gameplay experience. When a player has bullets left in their magazine, they can start a reload and then cancel it in the middle of an action to respond to imminent threats or opportunities. This gives the player more flexibility over the character's actions without committing to a full reload animation.

The game also introduced reload checkpoints for empty reloads. These checkpoints store the reload progress at particular phases. If a player pauses an empty reload, they can resume from the last checkpoint rather than redoing the animation from the beginning. This technique makes reloading faster and more efficient, especially in high-stress conditions.

Improved water combat

The enhancements to water vision in WZ Season 1 constitute a considerable increase in water-based combat scenarios. With this update, players can detect targets more easily when in the water and looking from outside. This modification fixes a prevalent issue in prior versions of the game, in which water settings might obstruct sight and hamper player engagement.

The improved water vision compliments the addition of the Backup Pistol, which is intended for use when players swim, climb, or hang the ledge. This pistol is not affected by the player's loadout, ensuring they always have a defensive choice, even in the most vulnerable circumstances.

Redeploy weapons

The updated buyback system in WZ Season 1 is a game-changer for players re-entering the match. Instead of returning with just a pistol, players are now equipped with a weapon that varies depending on the current circle number. As the game progresses and the circles close in, the quality of the weapon improves, giving late-game buybacks a better chance to compete and survive.

This mirrors the Resurgence mode approach, where players come back with more than just a basic pistol. The feature adds a new layer of strategy to squad play, as teams can now consider the timing of buybacks to ensure their returning teammates have more potent firepower.

It also reduces the disadvantage faced by players who are bought back in the game's later stages, allowing them to contribute more effectively to their team's efforts. Overall, this modification improves Warzone by offering all players a more equitable and fair chance, regardless of when they rejoin the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty updates.