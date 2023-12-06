Warzone “Your profile was signed out” PlayStation 5 error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players seem to be once again facing the “Your profile was signed out” error after the new Warzone update. The issue occurs when you try to join a lobby in the shooter, and then you are unable to enter a match when the issue happens, automatically kicking you out of the game.

The “Your profile was signed out” PlayStation error for Call of Duty games is caused when the shooter fails to connect to the online servers. This can happen if the servers themselves are down, players are having network issues, or if there are problems with the game’s cache and saved data.

It’s one of the more troubling errors to deal with in the shooter because there really is no permanent fix that you will be able to try.

Today’s Warzone guide will therefore go over some of the things that you will be able to do in order to deal with the “Your profile was signed out” PlayStation error in the shooter.

How to fix the “Your profile was signed out” PlayStation 5 error in Warzone

Here are a few things you can do to try and deal with the “Your profile was signed out” PlayStation error in Warzone:

1) Enter and exit the campaign

While it may not look like much of a fix, many in the community have stated that after entering the Modern Warfare 3 campaign and then exiting, it is allowing them to access the Warzone multiplayer lobbies.

So you can try entering the MW3 campaign, then exit it as soon as a mission starts, and then try searching for a game. You will likely be able to make your way into a lobby.

2) Change voice channel settings

Changing your voice channel settings in the game might also help you deal with the “Your profile was signed out” PlayStation error. To do this, you will need to

Launch Warzone > Go to Options in the menu > Make your way to “Audio” and then “Voice Channel” > Now change the settings to “All Lobby” or “Party Only” > save changes

Once you have done it, try making your way into a lobby again.

3) Delete local files

Another thing you might try is to delete the local files of the game and then restart the shooter. To do this on your PS4 and PS5, you will need to:

Go to “Setting” > pick “Storage” and then “System Storage” > Then making your way to Warzone press “Options” and then select “Manage Game & Add-Ons” > Then go to “Saved Data” and select the “Delete All” action.

Once it’s done, restart the shooter again.

4) Check server availability

The “Your profile was signed out” PlayStation error can occur if the Call of Duty servers themselves are down. You can check the server status on the official COD Twitter page, where the developers periodically provide status reports and updates.

If the servers are down, you will have to wait for them to be back up again before you are able to log into the game.

5) Restart your internet router

You can face this issue if your internet connection is not stable. You can try restarting the router to fix this, and then log into Warzone to check if you are able to make your way into a lobby.

If you are continuing to face connectivity issues with Warzone and other multiplayer games, then you might want to reach out to your internet provider and doc in a complaint.

6) Wait for a patch

With the number of performance issues that Warzone is facing, the developers will be deploying hotfixes to deal with some of the errors that the shooter is facing on all platforms. So make sure to keep the title updated with the latest patch.