How many days left in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 6?

Both Modern Warfare 2 and Season 6 of Warzone 2 are coming to an end, marking the start of Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. With less than a week left, players engaged in Season 6 face the imminent refresh of the Battle Pass. This last-minute time frame is crucial for those looking to accomplish unfinished Battle Pass tiers and earn the associated rewards.

The transition not only signifies the end of the current season but also marks the incorporation of Warzone 2 into the newest title, Modern Warfare 3. Said integration is accompanied by significant game-changing updates aimed at improving the entire gaming experience.

This article aims to inform readers about the remaining time of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 6, including its exact end date and time across all regions.

Days remaining until the end of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 6

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 are scheduled to conclude on December 6, 2023, aligning with the commencement of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 on the same day. As of writing, there are three days remaining until the conclusion of Season 6, with the exact timing yet to be disclosed. According to past trends, MW2 and Warzone 2 seasons have typically ended around 9 am PT.

Players are encouraged to take advantage of the final three days by finishing the Battle Pass if it is incomplete. Additionally, they should relish the final moments within the current Warzone version while enjoying its present dynamics, since significant changes such as new movement mechanics, weapon additions, and various enhancements will be introduced in MW3 Warzone with the future update. Furthermore, Season 1 will bring forth the addition of the new Urzikstan map into Warzone, delivering a new and thrilling experience for all gamers.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 end date and time across all regions

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 will end simultaneously worldwide. The corresponding end times across various regions are provided below:

Pacific Time (PT): December 6, 2023, at 9 am

Mountain Time (MT): December 6, 2023, at 10 am

Central Time (CT): December 6, 2023, at 11 am

Eastern Time (ET): December 6, 2023, at 12 pm

Brasília Time (BRT): December 6, 2023, at 2 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): December 6, 2023, at 5 pm

Central European Time (CET): December 6, 2023, at 6 pm

Eastern European Time (EET): December 6, 2023, at 7 pm

Moscow Standard Time (MSK): December 6, 2023, at 8 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): December 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm

China Standard Time (CST): December 7, 2023, at 1 am

Japan Standard Time (JST): December 7, 2023, at 2 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): December 7, 2023, at 3 am

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): December 7, 2023, at 6 am

Note: The official end time remains unconfirmed. This page will be updated if there are any changes to the provided timing once the information is disclosed.

